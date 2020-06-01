Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Barber, a redshirt junior from Harrisburg High School, announced the decision via Twitter Monday.

“Growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was always a dream to play here at Penn State,” he wrote. “I succeeded in that dream and have loved my time here at the university.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here, I made so many friends and countless memories. I also want to give a special thanks to Coach Franklin & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school.

“That being said, right now i feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!”

Barber was expected by some to have a sizable role in 2019, but he played sparingly. He missed the season opener with Idaho due to a violation of team rules, and appeared in eight games, making three tackles.

Barber was one of the parties sued by former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries in February. Humphries, who is now at the University of California, alleged that Barber participated in hazing of Humphries in the suit, which also names head coach James Franklin and the university.

Barber, Franklin and Penn State have denied all wrongdoing and filed motions to dismiss the suit.

Penn State doesn’t have a lot of experience at defensive tackle, but it has a lot of bodies at the position, 10 on scholarship on the current roster. Barber has been listed as a third-string DT on the spring depth chart, behind returning starter Antonio Shelton, a senior, and redshirt junior Fred Hansard.

Barber spent most of last season as a backup to Robert Windsor on the other side of the defensive line, where junior P. J. Mustipher is now listed as the starter.

Barber leaving puts Penn State at or very close to the 85-scholarship limit for 2020.