This time, it was Hempfield that couldn’t slam the door.

Just three days after rallying from a 15-point second-half deficit for an exhilarating overtime victory over Lancaster Catholic in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game, the Black Knights fell victim to Harrisburg’s clutch comeback on Tuesday.

And this time, it cost Hempfield its season.

Ah’Nae Robinson scored a game-high 17 points, and the relentless Cougars overcame an 11-point third-quarter deficit for a 47-43 win over Hempfield in a District Three Class 6A first-round game in Neffsville.

The Knights, who led 29-18 on Orianna Edmond’s stick-back bucket early in the third quarter, saw their season coming to a screeching halt at 14-5 overall. Hempfield, the No. 6 seed, successfully defended its Section One title and claimed its third L-L League crown. But the Knights have been eliminated from the postseason.

“It’s frustrating because I don’t think we showed up the way we should or could have showed up,” Hempfield coach Kendra Merrifield said. “Some of that could have come from that huge high on Saturday, and how do you respond? It’s not that we didn’t want it, but we had some mental lapses. Maybe we used up all of that mental capacity up on Saturday.”

Two other L-L League Class 6A entrants also fell in first-round games Tuesday: No. 9 Warwick lost at No. 8 Cedar Cliff 50-35, and No. 10 Cedar Crest dropped a 60-30 decision at No. 7 Red Lion.

Harrisburg, out of the rough and tumble Mid-Penn Commonwealth, had a 9-8 lead after the first quarter before Hempfield caught fire, using a 12-0 spree to grab a 25-15 lead.

Lauren Moffatt, who paced the Knights with 13 points, had a put-back bucket and a baseline 3-pointer to start the run, which included a stick-back layup by Ava Baer and a wing trey by Kira Mattes, which capped the spurt with 1:25 to go in the half.

Autumn Cook’s coast-to-coast layup beat the second-quarter buzzer as Hempfield upped its run to 14-2 to nab a 27-18 lead at the break. Edmond’s hoop on the Knights’ first trip of the third quarter put Hempfield up 11, and the Knights were cruising right along.

But Harrisburg, the No. 11 seed, outscored Hempfield 29-16 in the second half, including a 19-point third-quarter barrage to slice the Knights’ lead down to 38-37.

Cook gave Hempfield its final lead, 43-41, with a wing 3-pointer with 2:44 to go. After Ma’Kayla Lemelle hit two foul shots for Harrisburg to knot the game at 43-43, the Cougars took the lead for good, 45-43, on Shawneeta Simmons’ driving layup with 1:06 to play.

Hempfield squeezed off three potential game-tying 3-pointers in the dying seconds, but none of them fell, and Harrisburg survived and advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday at No. 3 Central York.

“We had like five stops in a row there but we couldn’t score off of any of them,” Merrifield said. “And we had a couple of great looks from 3 late but we couldn’t get anything to fall. All the credit to (Harrisburg). They came out and took it to us.”

Also in Class 6A on Tuesday ...

Cedar Cliff 50, Warwick 35: Ryan Kaercher (12 points), Julia Hoffman (12 points on four 3-pointers) and Natalie Uibel (10 points) paced the host Colts, who hit the Warriors with a 12-2 game-opening run and led 24-13 at the break, on the way to snapping Warwick’s four-game winning streak.

Lauren Pyle scored a game-high 17 points for the Warriors, who finished up their season 9-6 overall. Cedar Cliff will play at No. 1 seed Cumberland Valley on Thursday.

Red Lion 60, Cedar Crest 30: The host Lions broke open a close game with a 14-3 third-quarter clip and a 35-13 second-half run to eliminate the Falcons, who were within 25-17 at the half before Red Lion took off.

Reese Glover scored 6 points for Cedar Crest, which finished up 10-7 overall. The Lions will play at No. 2 Central Dauphin on Thursday.

