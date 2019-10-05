They don’t mind telling you where they plan to be in December, or how they plan to get there. In fact, they seem to welcome the most narrow, winding road they can find.
And nobody’s having more fun than their head coach. Even if he finds himself in need of an occasional antacid.
“We just want this to be just a blast,” Dan Wagner said Wednesday night after his Franklin & Marshall men’s soccer team outdueled Centennial Conference rival Dickinson 2-1 at Tylus Field.
Wednesday night wasn’t a total blast for the Diplomats, who lost senior back Ryan Corr to a leg injury. However, it was essentially the story of a season that finds them at 10-1 and ranked No. 4 nationally by Division III coaches after Saturday’s 1-0 win at Swarthmore.
For example, Dallen Moore's goal with 1:20 to play on Wednesday gave the Diplomats their fourth straight 2-1 win and sixth straight one-goal nod. Three of those victories required overtime, as well.
“I think our team's very fit, and we know how to grind, and we're just very good at last-minute stuff,” Wagner said. “And it's something I'm quite proud of.”
Another strength, at least this year, is F&M's commitment to possession-style soccer, with the back line as the foundation. Diplomat veterans have seen the changes.
"Two years ago, we were the worst passers in the conference,'' said Conestoga Valley grad Connor Whitacre, a senior co-captain. "We couldn't pass the ball, man. It took us awhile. We didn't come from those types of teams and we weren't those types of players.''
Whitacre, Wagner said, provides the versatility that makes F&M's attack a challenge for opponents. He tied for the team lead in goals and points last year, but the coach has other priorities for him this season.
"Unfortunately, he's not able to get as many scoring opportunities as in the past,'' Wagner said, "but he absolutely runs our team.''
Meanwhile, the scorers are led by sophomore A.J. Kopacz and Warwick's Alex Lalovic, a junior who fed Christian Avila Neres for F&M's first goal Wednesday night, and scored the lone goal in Saturday’s victory. And the defense is anchored by senior goalkeeper Christopher Amoruso.
“We've worked a lot on finishing this year,” said Amoruso, who stood tall during a late-first half surge by the Red Devils on Wednesday. “We've had a pretty solid back line but it was a problem, scoring those goals at the end. We had a couple of 1-0 losses last year that killed us. Now we're turning those into 2-1 wins.”
They'll want to continue that trend in the coming weeks. The remaining schedule includes Wednesday’s visit from Eastern, which hung two 1-0 losses on F&M last year — one in the NCAA Tournament. Also just two weeks away is CC foe Johns Hopkins, No. 7 in the Division III poll. Both are key games for a Diplomats team seeking a conference record seventh straight NCAA berth.
While the ultimate goal is, of course, the program's first national title since 1952, Wagner knows there are other rewards as well.
“It's a hard academic school, and life is hard,” he said. “And we want our guys to be able to come out here and express themselves and love it like a little kid. And I think that's what they do.”
That's a good place to be, no matter how you get there. But it's even better when the scoreboard loves you back.
