Having run into foul trouble the first time he faced Messiah earlier in the season, Alvernia sophomore Avery Walker wanted to make up for that performance when Messiah faced the Golden Wolves a second time Jan. 25.

Walker, a Donegal graduate, watched about two hours of game film of Messiah’s leading scorer, Colin Sareyka.

“Seeing his different dribble moves,” Walker said of what he studied. “How he gets the ball up the floor with pressure, what his tendencies are in terms of where he likes to shoot and where he likes to finish from.”

Sareyka averaged 18.2 points per game this season. Walker, a 6-foot shooting guard, held Sareyka to five points on 2-of-10 shooting Jan. 25.

“I always say defense is 70% heart,” Alvernia coach Mike Miller said. “The other 30% is cerebral and then carrying into that is athletic ability. Avery obviously is a very good athlete as far as speed, jumping, strength. But he’s also cerebral.”

Add it all together and it led to Walker being named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

“It was actually a surprise,” Walker said of the accolade. “I was very excited to see that my hard work has paid off.”

Hard work on the defensive side of the ball that truly began for Walker in his senior season at Donegal two years ago, when veteran coach Kevin Dolan took over a struggling Indians program.

Forty-nine years ago Dolan was the humble sixth man for the Terry Parks-led District Three Class B runner-up Elizabethtown boys basketball team. The Bears were coached by Fred Light, whose coaching stood out because of his team's stifling defense.

Using some of the defensive strategies he learned from Light, Dolan later served as Elizabethtown's boys basketball coach for nine seasons, from 2007-08 to 2015-16. After a one-year coaching respite, Dolan got back in the saddle at Donegal, tasked with turning around an Indians team that had won just one game the year prior. By the end of the 2017-18 campaign, Donegal had improved to 12 wins with a District Three Class 5A playoff appearance.

The turnaround came in part because Dolan emphasized defense.

“Once Coach Dolan came in my senior year of high school that’s really what changed my mentality on defense,” Walker said. “It added another element to my game. ... That year was one of the hardest years I worked on defense.”

Off the court, Walker has maintained a 3.30 grade-point average while pursuing a double major in accounting and marketing.

On the court, he averaged 1.2 blocks a game this season, the third-best mark in the MAC. His defensive output also showed up in making life troublesome for any opposing team’s top scorer. And it showed up in Alvernia holding MAC Commonwealth opponents to 72.4 points a game, the second-best mark in the division.

The Golden Wolves will bring back every starter from a team that finished 13-13 overall, including Walker, who is now aiming to improve on the offensive side after averaging 7.7 points a game. Two years ago, he was the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s second-leading scorer at 18 points a game.

Once again, he’s back to watching film. But this time, it’s of himself.

“Seeing where I made mistakes,” he said. “Where I can improve.”