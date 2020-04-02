Every year, livestreams document the journey of Liberty and Freedom — two bald eagles in Hanover named by readers of LNP | LancasterOnline.

Some years, Liberty and Freedom stay in their nests for several weeks while caring for their new young. Both of the eggs that Liberty laid this year, however, were not viable.

This means that the pair will not see any eaglets this year.

There are several reasons this could have happened, according to the livestream website HDOnTap, which also hosts a blog about the Hanover eagles.

- The chick was not strong enough to break through the shell

- Fertilization was incomplete

- The embryo died will still developing

Bald eagles generally lay a clutch of eggs per year; the number of eggs varies from 2 to 4, and the eggs take roughly 35 to 40 days to incubate, according to the National Eagle Center.

If the egg does not hatch within those 40 days, it generally means that the egg has become unviable.

This is not the first time this has happened for the Hanover eagles; in 2016 and 2018 there were no fledgling eagles. Last year, two eagles fledged.

It's uncertain whether Freedom and Liberty will remain in the nest for the season despite not having young to feed.

It's predicted that the pair could migrate elsewhere for the season within 1 to 3 weeks, according to the HDOnTap bald eagle blog.

The livestream on HDOnTap will continue while the pair is still in the nest.