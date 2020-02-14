The day before Valentine's Day, Hanover bald eagle "Liberty" — named by readers in a LancasterOnline poll in 2015 — laid her first egg of the season Thursday night.

The egg laying was caught on HDOnTap's livestream of the Hanover nest.

Watch the video below.

The timing is about on-par with when bald eagles will lay their first eggs, with a clutch 1 to 3 eggs a year being the norm, says the National Eagle Center. It will take around 35 days for the egg to hatch.

Liberty and Freedom — Liberty's mate — cared for two eggs last year.

Since 2015, six eagles have fledged under the eagles' care, according to HDOnTap's eagle blog.

