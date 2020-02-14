The day before Valentine's Day, a Hanover bald eagle laid her first egg of the season Thursday night.

The egg laying was caught on HDOnTap's livestream of the Hanover nest.

Watch the video below.

The timing is in line with when bald eagles will lay their first eggs, with a clutch of one to three eggs a year being the norm, says the National Eagle Center. It will take around 35 days for the egg to hatch.

The mated eagles cared for two eggs last year.

Since 2015, six eagles have fledged under the eagles' care, according to HDOnTap's eagle blog.

