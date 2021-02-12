MYERSTOWN — The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaches won’t vote for their Section Three MVP for another couple of weeks.

Cocalico senior Hannah Custer, who is having a whopper of a season for the Eagles, might have sprinted to the front of the pack in that MVP race Friday night.

With Cocalico locked in a 41-41 stalemate with host Elco midway through the fourth quarter, Custer poked away a steal and drove the distance for a layup and a 43-41 lead. Custer then helped fluster the Raiders into a turnover off the inbound, and again, she raced in alone for a run-out layup and a 45-41 lead.

When Elco finally got a possession, Custer gathered a long defensive rebound, drove coast-to-coast for yet another transition layup, and Cocalico was in control, 47-41.

End result: Custer scored 19 points and the Eagles topped Elco 49-46 in a riveting L-L League crossover game. Cocalico (6-1 league, 12-1 overall) won its eighth game in a row, and the Eagles can clinch the outright Section Three crown with a win Monday at home against Garden Spot.

Elco (3-1, 9-5) had won five of its previous six games, and the Raiders, who are parked alone in second place in Section Four, had a 41-39 lead before Custer’s heroics.

“That really pushed our momentum and pushed our energy and it got us excited to finish it out,” Cocalico’s Naleah Sauder said about Custer’s trio of game-changing transition layups. “We were waiting to get over that hump, and we finally did. We found another way to win.”

“Our girls are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Cocalico coach Andrew Garrett added. “They believe that at some point, we’re going to get something going. We kept trying to do what we do, and we were finally able to get a nice little run there.”

Sauder, who scored 13 points and chipped in defensively throughout, helped fuel Cocalico’s early charge with a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers. And her trey gave the Eagles a 20-19 lead in the second quarter. Later, Cocalico’s Izzy Mack made a 3-ball of her own and it was 27-27 at the half.

In the third, Elco’s Amanda Smith (15 points) and Kailey Eckhart (14 points) both drained clutch 3-pointers, and the Raiders led by as many as three. Elco was ahead 39-37 heading into the fourth.

But Custer and Cocalico came up big in crunch time.

“She’s a stud,” Elco coach Ashli Shay said about Custer. “We tried to put a couple of different kids on her and mix it up, but she didn’t wear down. She made those big plays when they went on their run. That was the turning point, and it sealed it for them.”

Elco was able to squeeze off a couple of potential game-tying 3-pointers in the waning seconds, but misfired both times.

Custer also beat the first-quarter horn with a driving layup on Friday, slicing Elco's lead down to 19-17 after an up-tempo first eight minutes by both clubs.

“We found another way to win,” Garrett said. “That goes to show how much confidence our girls are playing with right now.”

