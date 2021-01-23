During the presidential election campaign in 1992, Hank Aaron appeared with Democratic nominee Bill Clinton at a rally in Atlanta.

Twenty-five thousand people showed up. Three days later, Clinton won Georgia’s 13 electoral votes by 11,000 votes.

“For the rest of his life, he never let me forget who was responsible for my win in Georgia,’’ Clinton said Thursday.

He apparently didn’t tell anyone else, though. I had never heard that story before. It’s of course too simple to say Aaron won Georgia for Clinton, and inaccurate to say Georgia decided the election, since Clinton won the Electoral College by 370-168.

Still, you may have noticed lately that a Democrat winning Georgia is generally seen as newsworthy.

That’s how it was with Aaron, who died Friday at 86. He was, comfortably, one of the 10 best position players in baseball history. His long life had cultural and social impact. He was by all accounts an engaging and even charismatic man.

Yet he seems oddly, confoundingly underrated.

Think of the iconic ballplayers of the 1960s and 70s, and you default to Mays, Mantle, Clemente and, … oh yeah, Aaron. Of course Aaron.

What’s that about?

There’s a statistical element that makes it even harder to figure. Advanced metrics have taught us to put raw sports numbers in context, so that, for example, a player’s on-base percentage is now seen, correctly, as being a far more accurate measure of his value than, say, his number of hits.

But in Aaron’s time, that wasn’t the case. Fans and media and even teams crazily over-valued those raw, “counting,’’ numbers.

And because Aaron played so well for so long, his raw counting numbers are insane.

For generations, MVP votes were based, more than anything else, on Runs Batted In. Aaron drove in more runs than anyone, ever, and won one MVP.

Only Barry Bonds hit more home runs (more on that later). Only Rickey Henderson, Ty Cobb and Bonds scored more runs.

Aaron’s 6,856 total bases are 702 more than anyone else, and over a thousand more than Babe Ruth. Pete Rose has 485 more career hits than Aaron, but Aaron has 1,104 more total bases.

Aaron would have had 3,000 career hits even if you subtract his home runs.

Aaron struck out less than 100 times in a season 23 years in a row. He hit 20 home runs and whiffed just 29 times in nearly 400 plate appearances when he was 40 years old.

And so on.

You may now be expecting This Space to join the chorus crowning Aaron “the real Home Run King,’’ owing to Barry Bonds and performance-enhancing drugs.

Don’t.

As he closed in on Babe Ruth’s career homer mark in 1974, letters poured in, at one stretch thousands of them per day.

“You’ve been up 2,000 more times than Babe Ruth and you’re not half the player he was,’’ one read. “You will not vandalize his record.’’

That letter went on to recite a random sampling of the Braves’ upcoming trips to Montreal, St. Louis, Philadelphia, New York, etc.

“I’ll move with (the Braves),’’ it read. “You will die in one of those games. I’ll shoot you in one of them.’’

It is the infusing of records - of numbers - with drama and narrative and glory that, for a time, roused America’s uniquely virulent strain of racism and points it straight at Aaron. It made him hate coming to the ballpark every day. It would have done that, or worse, to you, too.

Sports statistics are information, not accomplishments.

Aaron saved a lot of those letters, kept them his entire life. He held a record of all that hate and stupidity hate at arm’s length as he rose above it.

In 2002, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. From the son of the man who, 10 years earlier, lost the presidency to Bill Clinton.