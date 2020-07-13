By Mike Gross

Being in the first year of an accounting career in the longest and weirdest tax season ever would be, you’d think, enough of a handicap for any golfer.

Didn’t seem to slow Haley Goodling down as she cruised to her fifth straight championship in the Lancaster City-County Ladies Golf Association Amateur Monday.

Goodling shot a second straight 76 at Bent Creek to win by eight shots over Allison Appleton, the 2015 and ‘15 champ, who fired a superb 73 Monday.

Goodling is making LLCCGA history. Jake Heath won the amateur seven times from 1964-78, and Rose Eshelman won it seven times from 1972-80.

Suzette Crandall, who finished third Monday, has won it five times, including three straight from 2006-08.

But five in a row is unprecedented.

“The first day, I was surprised with my score,’’ Goodling said. “I figured the odds of doing it two days in a row were not great, so I just thought, OK, stick to the plan and keep it in play.’’

Goodling was an all-conference player at Monmouth University, but a year-and-a-half, and lot of hours at the Lancaster accounting firm of Trout, Ebersole & Groff, have ensued.

She doesn’t play much any more, although she did win the LLCCGA better-ball last month with partner Addy Deery, and did put in a tune-up session at the driving range last week.

“It makes me a lot more nervous,’’ she said about being less practiced. “But I’m also easier on myself. I’m more free, I guess.’’

Goodling started a bit slow Monday, but settled down and then birdied the par-5 ninth to get to two over par for the day and double-figure-stroke lead.

She wobbled with three straight bogeys to start the back nine just as Appleton, a junior at Robert Morris, got going.

Appleton played the back nine one-under to a bit of suspense alive, but Goodling parred the last six holes cleanly to close the door.

Goodling said she’ll likely play the Sullivan Better-Ball at Lebanon Country Club with her brother, Brady, in a couple weeks. She may also play in the LLCCGA’s mixed-team event.

There probably won’t be much serious, high-level competitive golf - state amateurs and the like - in the near future.

“If it’s on a course I like to play, not much travel, I might play in something here and there,’’ she said. “But that’s the kind of pressure I don’t want to put on myself. Competition at that level is not my thing any more.’’

Crandall shot 78 Monday and finished third overall at 167. Amber Long, the 2010 champ and a former Millersville University player, was fourth in the championship flight at 173.

Joyce Herr was the easy winner in the first flight, and finished fourth overall at 169.

