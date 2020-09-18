Donegal’s first drive of the season was emblematic of how the delayed opening night would go against Annville-Cleona on Friday.

The Indians marched 80 yards in eight plays — all on the ground — to get things going.

It didn’t stop there either as Donegal ran early and often en route to a 42-14 nonleague home victory past the Little Dutchmen.

The Indians burst out to a 14-0 lead in less than eight minutes and kept piling up yards all night.

They controlled the line of scrimmage with 66 offensive plays and 24 first downs for the game.

Turning point

Mason Ober’s 16-yard touchdown burst, straight up the middle, only four minutes in set the tone.

Stars of the game

Ober would finish with three touchdowns and 75 yards, but Garret Blake was the workhorse with 20 carries for 132 yards and three scores. Teammate Ian Brown ran 11 times for 127 yards.

Key statistic

In all, Donegal gained 430 yards of offense with 377 coming via the ground game.

As good as the Indians offense was the defense was just as solid. Outside of one play, a 93-yard touchdown run by Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona was limited to 58 yards of offense and only six first downs.

Solid in loss

Harter finished with 97 yards and added an 85-yard kickoff return for a score that brought his team within 35-14 late in the fourth. However, the Indians responded with a 71-yard drive, all on the ground again, for the final score.

Up next

Donegal hosts Lancaster Catholic while Annville-Cleona takes on Elco, also at home.