Kindergarten graduation ceremonies usually leave elementary school teachers misty-eyed, the bright hopes for the future competing with those cute, construction-paper caps.
High school graduation exercises can release a good flow of tears from football coaches, especially when the coach watches nearly all his team walk into the next chapter of life.
Such was the case for Gerry Novak as Buckskin after Buckskin, many three-year starters, paraded across the stage last June, diploma in hand.
Three starters return, six letter-winners in all, as a new of band of Buckskins prepare to do battle in 2019.
“We took it hard to graduation last year. We got hammered,” Novak said.
“We have a pretty good nucleus of guys,” he added. “We’re going to have young kids playing on both sides of the ball, young in terms of age, but also in terms of playing experience.
“Even though there aren’t a lot of returning players that have a lot of playing time, they’ve jelled together. The key is to get the young kids to grow up quickly.”
About the offense
Center Josh Mathiot is the only returning member of a huge, punishing offensive line that carved out 132.5 yards per game.
“I’m ... trying to bring everyone together,” said Mathiot, who said that the progress has been good. “We’re working through that, and I think we’ve got to a pretty good point. We just have to keep it going from here.”
“Our O-line is going to be the question,” Novak said. “(If) they can give Bradley a little bit of time to get the ball off, I think we can do some good things.”
“Bradley” being returning quarterback Bradley Stoltzfus, who completed 122 of 204 pass attempts for 1,601 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He is also the brother of Grant Stoltzfus, holder of several CV passing records.
“We like to talk back and forth about the records he set and what I’m trying to do,” the younger Stoltzfus said. “I’m definitely carrying over the confidence I had during the season.”
The Bucks will need Stoltzfus to be on target, and, of the Bucks’ top four targets in 2018, the only one returning is Derek Ulishney.
“We also have some fast guys, first years,” notes Ulishney, who pulled in 15 balls for 236 yards and three scores. “Don’t sleep on them. They’ll run right past you.”
Speaking of running, the Bucks’ offense is predicated on establishing the run, and Booper Johnson gets the call after averaging 5.25 yards per carry as the understudy to since-graduated Keegan Martin.
About the defense
But what about the other side of the ball?
“We’re really slim on defense,” Novak admits.
With Ulishney and Zach Fisher returning in the secondary and Brandon Camp up front, opportunities abound for newbies as well.
“We need to improve each week,” Novak said.
“I like to say, if we can be around 75-76 percent efficiency, offensively and defensively, after the first week, and then go up by two, maybe three percent every game, I’ll feel pretty good.
“We’re going to have to be simple, and then try to be explosive.”