It was last November, and Emily Leese, gymnastics wunderkind, was competing in the Tim Weaver Battlefield Invitational in York.

She had been perfecting a new maneuver in her vault routine, and that day, she stuck it: A twisting 1 1/2 Yurchenko.

Look it up; Leese called the addition of the move to her arsenal the seminal changing point in her competition career.

A college recruiter from Rutgers University immediately approached Leese and her parents in York that day, and made an offer they were hoping she wouldn’t refuse. There was just one catch.

Last November, Leese was a junior at Hempfield. But Rutgers offered her a scholarship for 2020, meaning Leese had to finish a year and a half of school — the remainder of her junior year and all of her senior year — before this spring, so she could report to Rutgers and begin training with the Scarlet Knights this fall.

She accepted.

“I was super excited, because it’s been a big goal my whole life to earn a college scholarship,” Leese said. “I was really looking forward to hearing those words, even though I was taken by surprise when they said they wanted me for this year — not next year.”

In order to wedge a year and a half of school into seven months, Leese enrolled in PA Cyber Charter School, and she’s finishing her senior work online now. She’ll graduate the first week of June — a full year early, as a 17-year-old — before heading off to Rutgers.

“There will definitely be some pressure,” Leese said, “but honestly, I’m more excited than anything because I’ve been looking forward to this my whole career. I’m ready to go out and show them what I can do. I’m a little nervous, but I’m ready to go.”

Leese will bring quite the resume to Rutgers and Big Ten competition. She’s been training and competing for 13 years under coaches Jen Fatta, Tony Fatta, Sarah O’Brien, Kevin Pope and Mike Maz at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster.

“A great gym that produces great gymnasts,” Leese said. “I’ve loved gymnastics and I’ve loved Prestige from the start.”

Trinity Thomas, a York native, trained at Prestige. She’s a four-time National Team member, and she was part of the United States’ gold-medal-winning team at the 2018 Pan American Games.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Thomas now competes for the University of Florida.

Rutgers is an up and coming Big Ten program under second-year coach Umme Salim-Beasley. The Scarlet Knights had six victories in her first season, as several gymnasts set personal marks, and Rutgers’ record book got several facelifts. Salim-Beasley previously coached at Temple, where she guided the Owls to new heights.

There are currently two other Pennsylvania natives on Rutgers’ women’s gymnastics roster: Mia Betancourt from Berks Catholic and Jenna Ferguson from Northern York. Leese will join them in the fall.

In her last two meets before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Leese put together back-to-back second-place finishes in the all-around in Level 10 competitions, with a 36.775 at the Everest Classic in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Feb. 21, and a 36.275 at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 24.

Leese has nine overall all-around championships representing Prestige, all between 2011 and 2018. She’s had three runner-up finishes and a third-place finish since, setting personal records in all of her routines along the way.

Leese is currently ranked in the American Top 100 in the vault with a 9.800, which she earned at the Kate Baldwin Invitational at Spooky Nook Sports on Jan. 10. She won the vault and the floor routine — with a 9.450 — in that meet, which was hosted by Prestige.

Repping Prestige, Leese has won 17 vault titles, nine uneven bars titles and 14 floor exercise titles since 2011. Next stop, Rutgers, where she's hoping to add to her already star-studded career resume.

“My ultimate goal was to earn a scholarship to college,” Leese said, “and I’ve accomplished that, so I’m very happy.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77