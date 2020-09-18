The Gurski-Linn Trophy is heading to Governor Mifflin, and the Mustangs earned it.

Nick Singleton rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, and Mifflin’s defense held Wilson to 139 total yards and just seven first downs Friday night in the Mustangs’ 48-7 nonleague triumph in West Lawn.

Wilson had a 7-1 lead in the trophy series coming into Friday's showdown of longtime Berks County bitter backyard rivals, including a 61-14 victory last year. Mifflin reclaimed the trophy for the first time since 2017.

Singleton, a junior blue-chip recruit with 20-plus major Division I scholarship offers, scored on TD runs of 5, 2, 1 and 68 yards, respectively, as Mifflin took a 21-7 lead at the break, and then scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to break the game wide open.

Brandon Strausser had an 8-yard TD romp to get the Mustangs on the board first, but Wilson punched right back, with Kaleb Brown tossing a 38-yard TD pass to Troy Corson. Singleton, the back-to-back reigning Berks County rushing champ, and a 1,600-yard rusher last fall, answered with three TD runs in a row, and Mifflin pulled away.

Later, Mustangs’ QB Connor Maryniak had a 20-yard TD keeper, and he tossed a 16-yard TD pass to Rutgers recruit Cam’Ron Stewart to cap the scoring.

Brown, the Bulldogs’ dual-threat QB and a 1,400-yard passer last season, was knocked out of the game with an injury, and Wilson’s defense was dinged for 355 yards.

The Bulldogs open up Section 1 play next Friday with a trip to rival Manheim Township, which is also 0-1 after a 35-27 setback against La Salle College. Mifflin has another nonleague test next week, when the Mustangs take on Mifflin County out of District 6.