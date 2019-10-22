A steady rain softened to a light mist early in Tuesday night's District Three Class 4A boys soccer opener in Lititz, but visiting Governor Mifflin put up a defensive fog that stymied Warwick and helped the Mustangs advance with a 1-0 victory.
"We left it all on the field," said Warwick coach Matt Wagner of his team's season-ending loss. "We played a good game. They just put one in early, and it was tough to get behind them. They played a really solid game all around."
The No. 11 Mustangs (15-6) took their early lead when Tabi Seifrit taking a pass from Micah Nyce on the right side and slipped a shot past Warwick goalkeeper Boston Libhart at 4:59.
It was all the offense they needed.
Throughout the rest of the first half, the Mustangs pestered the No. 6 Warriors (11-5-1) in the middle portion of the field, disrupting their offensive rhythm with tackles and pressure.
Governor Mifflin's making life difficult for Warwick. Mustangs are all over the ball between the 30s. They leas 1-0 in the 26th minute. pic.twitter.com/9lS5QsqZ6e— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 22, 2019
"Our game plan," said Governor Mifflin coach Jose Garcia, "was just to stop them at midfield. Don't let them turn and find the gaps. They have very crafty midfielders, and my boys showed up to play."
Warwick also lost forward Kole Blauch to an injury in the first half.
"Our attack really wasn't the same," Wagner said, "after Kole went down. That being said, we were able to muster some stuff in the second half after they figured out, finally, how to attack them."
Gage Meckley and Ryan Ciano authored chances for the Warriors in the second half, but goalkeeper Emilio Santiesteban stopped a pair of shots that landed on target, and midfielders Noah Asthelmer and Joseph Petricoin anchored the fog that clogged up Warwick's offense.
Here comes Warwick. Someone gets a head in this Trey George kick, but Miflin's Emilio Santiesteban stops it. Mustangs lead 1-0 in the 68th minute. pic.twitter.com/0CJ7nLXBmp— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 23, 2019
"They stayed really tight," Wagner said of the Mustangs. "They had a lot of guys in the middle, and they didn't allow us to play through our target."
At the other end, Governor Mifflin peppered the Warwick end with chances, utilizing its top-line speed. Seifrit missed a pair of chances, and Libhart fought his way to nine saves to keep Warwick within striking distance.
"That's very uncharacteristic of our offense," Garcia said. "We're always putting them away. We're a high-scoring team, so I feel like in the next round, we'll put those away."
Mark down thisnsave from Warwick's Boston Libhart in the 59th minute. He's fighting to keep the Warriors in it. Governor Mifflin is still up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/t5cpC0DI2r— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 23, 2019
Despite the missed opportunities, and a push from Warwick in the final 10 minutes, the Mustangs — Berks county runners-up — locked in and locked down a district playoff win, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with Central Dauphin slated for Saturday.
"Everything is positive with this group," Garcia said. "Nobody is bickering. The back line isn't bickering when we miss chances. The top guys aren't bickering when we give up goals. They play for each other. They know chances are going to keep happening. Whether we miss it or not, we just stay positive."
Other Class 4A first-round scores
Manheim Township 2, Northeastern 1: Shea Miller-Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 16:40 remaining to help the No. 5 Blue Streaks (15-3-1) slip past the No. 12 Bobcats (11-8-1) and advance to Saturday's quarterfinal opposite Palmyra.
Cumberland Valley 2, Conestoga Valley 0: The defending district champs and No. 2 Eagles (16-2) pulled ahead with goals from Miller Masson and Beck Zimmerman and held off the No. 15 Buckskins (8-10).
Chambersburg 2, McCaskey 0: Kenan Korkutovic and Calvin Carlin netted goals for the No. 8 Trojans (12-5-1) to end a resurgent season for the No. 9 Red Tornado (18-5-0).
Central Dauphin 6, Elizabethtown 1: Two goals each from Josh Axtman and Evan Tran paced the No. 3 Rams (17-1-1) past the No. 14 Bears (8-8-1), who had a goal from Caleb Gerber.
In Class 2A
Greenwood 2, Lancaster Catholic 0: The No. 9 Wildcats (15-4) scored a goal in each half to knock off the No. 8 Crusaders (12-6-2) in a first-round game.