High school sports in Pennsylvania are shut down as part of statewide restrictions announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday.

The order takes effect at 12 a.m. Saturday and continues through 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

“All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, and intramural sports are paused,’’ reads the order on Wolf’s web site.

The driective does not include professional and college sports, which, according to the website, “may continue in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the Department of Health. Spectators may not attend such sports activities in person.’’

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors met Wednesday, and approved measures that gave schools the flexibility to schedule winter sports events (boys and girls basketball, swimming and diving, bowling, rifle and wrestling) from Dec. 11 through March 27.

"We have not seen any data (on) why Jan. 1 would be better than Dec. 11, or why Jan. 15 (would be) better than Feb. 1,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Wednesday. “The board, I believe, took this very seriously, and wanted to give schools the greatest amount of flexibility they could.’’

That would have been a 15-week season. With the new order, “the season will probably be about the same length (as in past years),’’ Ron Kennedy, Executive Director of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, said Thursday.

“We’ve been hearing this was coming the last couple days," Kennedy continued. "We had heard (the order would end) Jan. 15. Jan. 4, I think, we can work with.’’

Winter sports athletes have been practicing, and games were scheduled this week. Still, the order may not have a major effect on games within the L-L. Although schools may have to cancel, postpone or reschedule nonleague games, the league schedule in basketball does not begin until Jan. 8. In swimming and diving and rifle, the first scheduled league meets are Jan. 5.

“In basketball and wrestling in particular,’’ Kennedy said, “we may have to take a look at what we have planned. It may be we’ll have to redo the schedule again.

“The silver lining is, we proved in the fall we can do this. Athletes, and athletic directors, are problem-solvers. In our league, we have a very good group of problem solvers. Any kind of season would be a blessing.’’