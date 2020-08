Governor Tom Wolf believes that no high school sports should be played in Pennsylvania until after Jan. 1.

The governor was asked in the final question of his news conference this morning if he had any guidance for the PIAA as to how many fans should be allowed in the stands this fall. He said anytime time people get together it's and opportunity for the virus to spread.

He ended by saying, "The guidance from us, recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”