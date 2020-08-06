Governor Tom Wolf believes that no high school sports should be played in Pennsylvania until after Jan. 1.

The governor was asked in the final question of his news conference this morning if he had any guidance for the PIAA as to how many fans should be allowed in the stands this fall. He said anytime time people get together it's and opportunity for the virus to spread.

He ended by saying, "The guidance from us, recommendation, is that we don’t do any sports until Jan. 1.”

Later in the day on Thursday, Wolf's office sent out a press release stating that, "The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education today jointly recommended that Pre-K–12 school and recreational youth sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021, to protect children and teens from COVID-19."

However, the press release stated the administration, "is providing this strong recommendation and not an order or mandate," and that "school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports."