High school sports are on their way back.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a set of guidelines Wednesday that will allow Commonwealth schools to begin practices and workouts in anticipation of playing high school sports in the 2020-21 school year.

“The stay-at-home order has expired,’’ Wolf said during a press conference in Harrisburg.

“Retail can open. Restaurants can open with outdoor dining. Youth sports can begin. People can gather together and we can resume much of our regular, daily lives.’’

A statement issued by Wolf’s office Wednesday declared that high school sports “under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association are permitted to resume in counties designated in the Yellow and Green phases, …’’

All of the state’s 67 counties are now designated Yellow or Green according to Wolf’s pandemic reopening plan.

In counties in the Yellow phase, which for now include Lancaster and Lebanon, participation in activities must be limited to 25 individuals. In Green counties, up to 250 individuals, or 50 percent capacity of the facility, whichever is lower, may participate.

In large-roster sports like football, schools in Yellow counties can divide teams into squads and hold workouts in shifts to satisfy the 25-or-less requirement.

In order to resume, all schools must create and publish an Athletics Health and Safety Plan, which must be approved “by the local governing body of the school entity.’’

As soon as the plan is created and approved, workouts can begin, despite the fact that Commonwealth schools are formally closed until July 1.

“Allowing voluntary activities to commence at PIAA member schools as early as the approval by the local board is a significant move to allow students to be students, said PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi.

“We are very appreciative and supportive of the Governor’s staff and PDE for allowing our input and having discussion of opening schools for voluntary workouts and activities.”

In a release Wednesday, the PIAA recommended schools, “should tailor re-start guidelines to fit a school’s local needs, as opposed to a reliance on a ‘one size fits all’ approach.’’

It referred schools to guidelines created by the Center for Disease Control and other health-care organizations, and also to extensive guidelines created by the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations.

“This does not open it up for practice,’’ Lombardi said by telephone Wednesday. “It’s strictly volunteer. All of our out-of-season rules are still in effect.’’