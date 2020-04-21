Jason Gibbs lives in the small northwest Pennsylvania town of Cranesville. He sells plastic products for a living and hosts a radio show playing blues records.

His abiding passion is golf.

“It’s my peace of mind,’’ he said by telephone last week. “It keeps me sane. When you wake up on a morning you know you’re playing, it’s like being a 5-year-old on Christmas morning.’’

Gibbs’ peace of mind was skewn March 19, when Gov. Tom Wolf announced that all non-life-sustaining businesses must close.

Until then, many of the Commonwealth’s 700-plus golf courses were open, although in most cases without normal clubhouse and food service operations

Since then, there has been no sanctioned golf in the Commonwealth.

Gibbs responded to Wolf’s edict by starting a petition, on the website change.org, in which the opening sentence reads, “We the people of Pennsylvania ask you to allow golf courses to operate under a standard called 'No Touch Golf' during the current state shut down of non-essential businesses.’’

The petition had 31,256 signatures as of noon Monday.

“I just think it makes sense,’’ Gibbs said. “Obviously a lot of people agree with me.’’

State parks remain open. Wolf has not only allowed fishing, but moved up opening day of trout season in the state to April 7, after originally moving it back to April 18.

People are of course free to venture outside to run, walk or cycle. Gibbs' argument is that golf is at least as viable, in a social distancing context, as other outdoor activities.

“Instead of essential (businesses), vs. non-essential, why can’t it be safe vs. unsafe?’’ Chip Kappesser, the head pro of Foxchase Golf Club near Denver, asked last week. “I think you can play golf and be safe.’’

Many of golf’s governing bodies and trade organizations urged Gov. Wolf to reconsider the ban in a letter dated March 20.

“Socially distance recreation on a golf course is much like taking a walk through one of our wonderful state parks,’’ the letter reads in part. “Course owners all over the country have been taking extra precautions to ensure playing golf is a safe experience that complies with all health advisories and recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control.’’

The undersigned were a dozen golf sanctioning bodies or organizations of golf course owners, professionals, club managers and superintendents, including the Philadelphia Chapter of the Professional Golf Association, the Pennsylvania Golf Association and the Golf Association of Philadelphia.

Gibbs’ petition includes a detailed version of no-touch golf, including booking tee times and paying remotely, the cup being raised slightly above the group at each hold, so that a ball striking the hole could be considered holed, thus avoiding hands touching the hole or flagstick, and clubhouses remaining closed.

That’s option one. Option two would allow one (sanitized) golf cart per player.

According to Golf Digest, 14 states were under golf bans as of April 18. Nineteen states were allowing golf, and 17 had restricted golf in spots or had decisions pending.

Minnesota reopened golf courses last week. When it did, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that one course booked tee times for 213 golfers in 43 minutes.

Gibbs has tried to take his case to state government, contacting the offices of Wolf and his local state representative and senator, without success. He said he did speak to a human being once, at Wolf’s Erie office.

“She was very helpful,’’ Gibbs said. “She said she’d get it to the right people.

“She also said, off the record, she agreed with me.’’