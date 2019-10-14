District Three Class 2A champion Gavin Baer and four other Lancaster-Lebanon League golfers kept their hopes for PIAA championship medals alive Monday with qualifying scores at the Eastern Regional Individual Tournament, held over the 6,648-yard Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood.
Baer carded a 4-over par 76 to place third in Class 2A. The Lancaster Mennonite senior turned his first nine holes in 40, but rebounded with an even-par 36 on the front nine (he started on No. 10) to easily qualify for the PIAA championships, to be held Oct. 21-22 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Baer posted all pars over his final nine holes. He finished three shots behind 2A medalist Thomas Lynch of Scranton Prep.
Connor Strine of Manheim Township, Josiah Nissley of Pequea Valley, Luke Spangler of Northern Lebanon and Ammala Moua of Cocalico are also advancing to the state championships.
Moua carded three birdies and four bogeys en route to a third-place, 1-over 73, seven shots behind girls 3A medalist Elizabeth Beek of Wissahichkon. Beek birdied seven holes to go along with one bogey to shoot 66. District Three champion Amanda Gerrish of Hershey placed 11th.
Strine is the lone Manheim Township golfer to advance to the Class 3A finals out of the three who qualified for the East Regional. The sophomore fired a 4-over par 76 and finished at the cut line, tied for 23rd place. Strine was 3-over par for his first seven holes, but birdies at No. 15 and 17 got him back to 1-over. He bogeyed three of the last four holes to put himself at risk of not advancing.
Morgan Lofland out of Conestoga was the Class 3A medalist with a 5-under 67. He finished one shot ahead of Karl Fisk of Spring Grove and Logan Paczewski of Dallas. District Three winner Carson Bacha carded a 71 to place fifth.
Nissley played his first eight holes in 1-under par before giving shots back on his way to a 77, to place in a tie for sixth in Class 2A. Spangler turned the front nine in 40 and added two birdies and four bogeys on the back to shoot 78.
Lancaster Mennonite’s Madison Bailey shot 90 and lost in a playoff for the final Class 2A girls qualifying spot.