Walking onto the 18th green at Foxchase Golf Club in Stevens on Wednesday, something wasn’t right.

A few holes earlier, Martin Dees, a laid back, 85-year-old lanky left-hander, hit a slick, left-breaking 20-footer for par to pretty much assure himself of doing something only nine in every million golfers can say they’ve done.

Barring an outrageous, un-Dees like disaster on the final two holes, he was going to shoot his age, probably lower.

Where’s famed sports telecaster Jim Nantz? It’s a feat unlike any other, or close, right?

Nine in a million.

Where are the autograph-seekers, the throngs of fans rushing up to encircle the green?

Instead, the Landisville golfer has got me on the green with him. Yeah, an LNP | LancasterOnline employee — hardly Jim Nantz. And he had Parsormore senior golf group friends Harry Yost, 81, and Parsormore group organizer Don Rossi, 74.

An unlikely foursome for sure, but there we were at Foxchase to become 9-in-a-millionaires, maybe.

Could we all do it? Dees, Yost and Rossi had the best chances. I’m 70 and a decent player, but lousy this year. I’m going to need an outlier round to do it.

A hiccup on hole 17 denies me the opportunity. I’d settle for an outlier-ish round of 73. I’ll take it.

Yost, of Lancaster, played tough down the stretch and made his par putt at 18 for an 83, two off his age. Rossi, of Lititz, never got it going and couldn’t beat the odds stacked against him, settling for a respectable 80.

No, the day belonged to Dees, who was safely on the green and only needed to guard against 8-putting to match or better his 85 years. Jack Nicklaus winning the Masters Tournament again at age 82 has a better chance of happening than Dees 8-jacking the green.

Calmly, methodically, his gait slowed by the rigors of a long career at Armstrong and a lot of golf, including the last 17 ½ holes on a muggy day, Martin took two putts to reach tap-in range. Boom. Done. Martin shot 81, four under his age.

The reaction, however, was as if nothing special had just happened.

“Fellas,” I intervene. “Can we put our hands together for this man?”

Right on cue, we all do so. Dees is appreciative, although he seems a little embarrassed.

Can we get a fist pump from you, Dees?

No?

Celebrate with some drinks?

“We’ll have some drinks no matter if we shoot our age, 80, 90 or 100 — it don’t matter,” Dees said, shrugging his shoulders in response to what he had just done. “No, I mean it’s good to do. But I try to keep my level of excitement low so my blood pressure doesn’t go up.”

Shooting your age — regularly

Turns out, Dees’ friends find it hard to get excited about it, too. They nod their heads up and down upon hearing Dees’s reaction. Yost shot his age three times last year, including a 78 at Lancaster Country Club, and Rossi has done it four times over the last two years.

Dees’s best guess is that he’s done it 20-something times. It’s his fifth time this year alone.

It all makes sense. With par being a score of 72 on a typical 18-hole course, if you reach a certain age and still play a game that hasn’t deteriorated much, you’re bound to do it.

“It’s all relative to one’s ability at every age,” said Lancaster Country Club pro Rick Gibbons. “If you’re 72 and shooting par, you should be celebrating that, much the same if you’re 79 and you shoot 79. That’s good playing.”

Karl Gochenaur, 75, a regular at Crossgates Golf Club in Millersville, has shot par 25 times.

“To me, shooting your age doesn’t mean a lot,” he said. “To me, my goal is to shoot in the 60s. I’ve shot 70 three times, but can’t seem to break into the 60s.”

Yost remembers breaking through last year with his 78. “It seemed to mean a lot more to the people I played with.”

There’s no one keeping an official tally of how many Lancaster-area players have shot their age over the last few years. But a scan of published senior league results, input from pros, league managers and known “age shooters’’ put the number at about 20 — all men, not to say no women have done it. Gibbons believes seven-time Lancaster County women’s champion Rosa Eshelman did it before she retired from playing.

The leader in the local clubhouse is Bent Creek Country Club warrior Don Emich, 85, who has shot his age a whopping 176 times as of Thursday. He presents a slightly more upbeat summation of what has become routine.

“Once you get over 70, you’re not going to win many major tournaments or club championships against younger players, but what you can try to achieve is shoot your age,” Emich said. “It feels good to do it. It’s like another notch in your gun belt as they say. I try to shoot my age every time I play.”

Emich has a ways to go to catch Minnesotan Edison Smith, who at 3,359 times holds the Guinness Book of World Records for shooting your age. Alabaman Bob Burtz did it seven times in one day, another Guinness record.

Assessing the probability

So, it’s evident that this nine-in-a-million probability business needs to be reevaluated.

The odds, proposed by a small group of statisticians including Columbia University lecturer Lucius Riccio, considers all golfers, young and old, good and bad. For an overwhelming majority of players, the chances of shooting their age on a championship course is zero in a million.

According to the National Golf Foundation, only 26% of golfers can break 90, and 45% shoot more than 100 — daunting odds for the wannabe age-shooter.

But guys like Dees, Yost, Rossi, Emich, Gochnauer and the rest fit the profile of players who can and should do it. I’ll do it, eventually, according to that profile.

Riccio, who has presented his detailed age-shooting probability study to the Scientific Congress of Golf in St. Andrews, Scotland, outlined the recipe for shooting your age.

“The chance of shooting your age in your lifetime depends on how good you are to begin with, at what age you play until how your average score goes up with age, and whether you play shorter and shorter courses as you age,” Riccio concluded. “Someone who averages 80 while in their 60s and whose average score increases modestly (one stroke every eight years) as they age and plays into their 90s has a strong chance of doing it at least once.”

All bets are off if the rate of deterioration outpaces aging. “Unfortunately,” Riccio noted, “the latter may be more realistic prospective.”

During any given 40-round year, a 76-year-old who averages three or fewer strokes above their age is almost certain to shoot their age once. Six shots above and chances drop to 50%. Nine shots above and the chance is 5.26%.

Getting on the green in one to three shots is key to a player shooting their age. But playing shorter yardages from forward tees, which are closer to the greens, sometimes triggers awkward dialogue.

‘You still have to hit the shots’

Foxchase from the forward tees, from where our group teed off Wednesday, measures 4,945 yards, about 600 to 1,100 yards shorter than what I normally play.

The difference the shorter yardage makes is significant. Even with a one-handed follow-through because of rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder, Dees still drives the ball 210-220 yards, which places him sometimes only 50 or 60 yards from the green.

“Imagine if he could swing fully,” Dees’ cart-mate Yost said.

Dees makes no apologies for playing forward tees as opposed to the white tees, the standard men’s tee that is farther to the green.

“When you get to my age you play the yardages that are allowed,” he said. “From the white (men’s regular) tees, I’m pushing myself more than I want to. I just won’t enjoy the game.”

“You still have to hit the shots, you still have to make putts,” Rossi added.

Emich started playing forward tees only this past year, he said, which makes his record even more impressive.

After a birdie at the par 4 fifth hole Wednesday, Dees was just two-over par on the opening nine. A double bogey at the first slimmed Rossi’s chances. Yost was only 3-over through five and I was 1-under. Still, there was no hesitation from Yost and Rossi when asked: “who’s got the best chance?”

Like giant oil pumpers, arms rocked back and forth toward Dees.

Prophetic, as it turned out. Dees was 3-over par after nine holes, overcame a triple bogey at 12 with a birdie at 13, held steady until 16 where he rolled in the clutch 20-footer for par.

“Right then I knew I’d do it,” Dees said, flashing a wide grin.

Ice the champagne, or the Bud Light.

Oh, that’s right. That’s a 100% probability no matter what the score.