When people say that some change in the landscape (free agency, the designated hitter, the transfer portal, etc.) will ruin sports, or a sport, they’re invariably wrong.

“Less popular than it used to be” is not ruined. Neither is “less cool than it seemed to me back in the day.’’

But what happened this month when the Saudi Arabian royal family bought golf, is truly awful, the worst structural thing that’s happened to any sport, and to sports, in my lifetime, and I’m old.

Most of the people who watch golf play golf, or at least once did. They know how easy it is to water golf down — with handicaps and partner formats and “winter rules’’ and gambling games and mulligans and beer — and make it mere jolly recreation.

They also know how hard golf is undiluted. That’s what the PGA Tour is about, or was about, anyway.

The Tour’s essential format works because its competition is pure to the point of being Darwinian: Roughly 150 players teeing it up Thursday, including guys who are zillionaires and guys struggling to make a living, guys who survived Monday qualifiers just to get in the field against guys who are exempt from qualifying for anything for the rest of the lives, and endless gradations in between. Almost all of them are capable, in terms of sheer physical ability, of beating everybody else.

And at the end of the day, in undiluted golf, you get a number that’s objectively correct, completely yours, and the only thing that matters. You can’t blame the refs or your coach or the format or even your opponents. You can’t fall back on your resume or your endorsements or your reputation or what you did last week or could do next. Play badly enough, and you go home Friday evening with a hotel bill and a plane ticket and a caddie bill and $0.00 in prize money.

That structure means that, even in tour events with relatively weak fields, in the final groups where the thing is being decided on the weekend, golf is generally being played as humans can play it.

Among the many things the deal means is that undiluted golf, at least on a weekly basis, on the pro tour is gone.

The players that left the PGA Tour to join LIV are contract players, with guaranteed millions. The players who stayed are going to be compensated (an “equity stake,” apparently), which, again, will be based on the past. Not the number you and your clubs earn at the end of the day.

Appearance money, guaranteed money, contracts, baseline cash that’s yours regardless of performance … all of it is poison, in terms of golf being taken seriously. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka want to chase Jack and Tiger and history. Sorry, but they can’t, not swimming in diluted water.

We don’t know what the 2024 PGA Tour (or whatever it’s called) will look like, but we know it will involve limited-field events, no-cut events, some contrived, ersatz “team” element … we know it will be one big dilution.

It says here this will hurt the golf business over time.

For decades, the PGA Tour has been on major-network American television 40-plus weeks per year. No other sport approaches that unless you count combines and “schedule reveals,’’ in which case you’re a silly person.

There are a number of reasons for that, but it wouldn’t be true if the masses were tired of the format.

The format is deeply changing now, so that the tour can partner with fascists who subjugate women by any means necessary, who kill people for their sexual orientation, who squash dissent by murdering and dismembering dissenters, whose human rights record makes the term “human rights record” seem like a sick joke.

The part of this I don’t get is what’s in it for the Saudis. Certainly this makes no sense from a business standpoint — in the unlikely event they ever make money from this venture, it surely won’t be the kind of money they’d make with conventional investments.

Sportswashing? Really? How’s that going? How could it ever go?

Do they believe that, 100 years from now, everyone in the West will be assimilated and this is the first step? That’s nuts, but people are nuts.

Just musing here, but maybe when people or entities have so much money that words like profit and investment are drained of meaning, devouring big, familiar institutions, opening a wound in the culture, is the only way to get full. Elon Musk comes to mind.

Ugh.

This probably means golf is headed toward tennis, in which the four major championships are only the four times per year that anyone’s paying attention. That’s bad, but not, I suppose, disaster.

The fallout could include antitrust litigation and legislation. It could expose the wobbly and vague legal status pro sports have always operated under in America. It could impact U.S. foreign policy.

And if you’re thinking, relax, it’s only golf, give me a reason why your favorite sport couldn’t be next.

• Mike Gross is a sports columnist for LNP. Email him at mgross@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @MikeGrossLNP.