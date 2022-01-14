Sony Open Golf

Jim Furyk reaches for his ball after hitting a hole-in-one on the 17th hole during the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

Jim Furyk shot a 62 in the opening round Sony Open in Honolulu. Furyk trails tourney leader Kevin Na by a stroke, as reported by the Associated Press.

Furyk closed to within one of Na with a late charge that included a hole-in-one at No. 17. Furyk, 51, won the Sony Open in 1996, before some of his competitors were born.

Furyk's ace was part of ESPN "Sport Center's" Top 10 Plays of the Day.

A Manheim Township grad who played his collegiate golf at Arizona, Furyk has 17 PGA Tour victories.

Jim Furyk stats via PGATour.com

Here is his hole-in-one on No. 17. It was the sixth ace of his career.

And here Furyk makes a long birdie putt on the 16th hole.

