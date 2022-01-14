Jim Furyk shot a 62 in the opening round Sony Open in Honolulu. Furyk trails tourney leader Kevin Na by a stroke, as reported by the Associated Press.

Furyk closed to within one of Na with a late charge that included a hole-in-one at No. 17. Furyk, 51, won the Sony Open in 1996, before some of his competitors were born.

Furyk's ace was part of ESPN "Sport Center's" Top 10 Plays of the Day.

A Manheim Township grad who played his collegiate golf at Arizona, Furyk has 17 PGA Tour victories.

Jim Furyk stats via PGATour.com

Here is his hole-in-one on No. 17. It was the sixth ace of his career.

An ace for the leader @SonyOpenHawaii! 🎯@JimFuryk makes the sixth hole-in-one of his career and first since 2011. pic.twitter.com/UX5aXi0tb2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2022

And here Furyk makes a long birdie putt on the 16th hole.

Watch out for @JimFuryk. 👀He gets to -6 and just 1 back. pic.twitter.com/UQ0wIhI0Is — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 13, 2022

A winning mentality.@JimFuryk is the oldest player to shoot 62 or better on TOUR since 1983. pic.twitter.com/voNNrBnhLy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 14, 2022