Today's sports celeb birthday -- May 12

Jim Furyk

Furyk, a Manheim Township grad, ranks fourth on the PGA career money list behind only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Since he turned pro out of the University of Arizona in 1992, he's earned over $71 million, according to NBC Sports.

Known for his unusual golf swing, he has 17 career victories on the PGA Tour, including the 2003 U.S. Open. In addition to his victories, he was second in 31 PGA tournaments, third in 17 and has recorded a top 10 finish in 188 PGA events.

Here are his career results from PGATour.com.

He set the PGA scoring record for one round shooting a 58 on the final day of the 2016 Travelers Championship.

During his career, he played for Team USA in seven Presidents Cups and nine Ryder Cup events. In 2018, he served as the Ryder Cup captain for the U.S. team.

Here's Furyk talking about his record-setting round of 58.

And here are highlights of his 2003 U.S. Open victory.