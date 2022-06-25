“I legitimately don’t get it,’’ Brooks Koepka said last week, in the run-up to the U.S. Open. “I’m tired of the conversations. I’m tired of all this stuff.

“You are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It’s one of my favorite events. I don’t know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it.”

The black cloud was the controversy over the new LIV Tour pulling players away from the PGA Tour via Saudi Arabian image-laundering money. It is one of the biggest stories ever in golf and maybe beyond, a big-league sport (possibly) being torn apart by bad guys with dirty cash.

Then the golf started, and everything else mostly went away. It was a brilliant U.S. Open, won thanks to an historically great performance by Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The funny thing is Koepka once understood the blackness.

“Money doesn’t matter,” Koepka said in 2020, when the Saudi thing was first being talked about. “It’s not something that’s important. I just want to be happy. Money’s not going to make me happy. I just want to play against the best.

“If somebody gave me $200 million tomorrow it’s not going to change my life. I already have [enough money] that I could retire right now, but I don’t want to. I just want to play golf.”

Koepka announced Tuesday he’s going LIV, reportedly for a guaranteed $200 million.

In March, Pat Perez, rogue-ish tour pro who’s had a solid but unspectacular career, unleashed a profanity-laden blistering of the LIV tour and its marquee name, Phil Mickelson, on a podcast in March.

On the notion that Mickelson’s association for the Saudis is to coax reform from the PGA Tour, Perez said, “Anybody who thinks he was in it for any reason other than his own pocket is high.”

Two weeks ago, Perez announced he was taking a LIV deal.

“Damn,’’ I’m tired of talking about it,’’ Jim Furyk said when a writer it up Friday at the U.S. Senior Open in Bethlehem.

“I understand why you need to ask the question, and I understand why I need to answer it.’’

Furyk, 52, said he has not been contacted by the Saudis, didn’t expect to, and he believed that the only senior-tour-aged player who had or would be courted was Mickelson.

He mused a bit about his long golfing life in a way that illustrated that the current controversy has nothing to do with geography.

“I traveled the world - I was one of the Americans who was known for traveling a lot,’’ he said. “I played in South Africa, South America, a lot of Asian countries. I enjoyed the travel, when I was young, didn’t have kids.

“That being said, I always did it in November and December. I didn’t do it in season. That was my choice. Always supported the tour.’’

Furyk said he asked for releases from the PGA Tour to play overseas only twice, to play in the Scottish Open one year the week before the British, and to play in a “Wonderful World of Golf,’’ made-for–TV event another year, the week after the British.

“I didn’t go into the desert for big money, and I had a lot of opportunities to do that,’’ he said.

There’s a lot to this story. Media rights in an individual sport can be complicated; Mickelson did a made-for-TV match with Tiger Woods in 2018 and had to pay the tour a reported $1 million for the privilege, which Mickelson is still apparently burning about.

“I’m not sure I even want (LIV) to succeed,’’ he said, “but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the (PGA) Tour.”

The LIV influence has already changed the future. The PGA Tour announced last week a series of reforms including an elite, eight-event series with greatly enhanced purses.

Maybe the Saudis will get tired of hearing its hired guns bad-mouth them - Mickelson has called then “scary (expletives),’’ with a “horrible record on human rights.’’ - and take their billions away in a year or two.

Or maybe golf will become grotesquely mercenary, splintered, hard to follow and harder to care about.

“I guess I’d say I’m just disappointed,’’ Furyk said.