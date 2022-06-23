BETHLEHEM — The first round of Jim Furyk’s defense of his U.S. Senior Open title fell two holes, really just two shots, short of greatness Thursday.

The Manheim Township High School grad was 2-under par, tied for first among the portion of the field that played Saucon Valley Country Club in the morning, before making bogeys at the eighth and ninth, his 17th and 18th holes of the day.

It added up to 71, tied for 12th heading into Friday’s second round.

“It wasn’t my best round,’’ Furyk told the media afterward, “but to get in at (even par), and in those conditions, will never hurt you in a U.S. Open-style (event).’’

Furyk became the seventh golfer to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open last July, when he won this event by three shots at Omaha (Nebraska) Country Club.

He won the U.S. Open in 2003, at Olympia Fields near Chicago. He was only one of only three players to win the first two PGA Tour Champions events he played after turning 50, and thus senior tour-eligible, in 2020.

It hasn’t been great lately, though. His last top-10 finish, in any tournament, was in January, and he hasn’t had so much as a top 25 since then.

He played in the U.S. Open last week at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and although he missed the 36-hole cut, an even-par 70 in Friday’s second round on a course that, at this stage, is simply too long for him, created some reason to believe.

“The thing about Brookline was, there were 4-5 (par-4s) that were 500 yards long,’’ he said. “Then, the shorter (par-4s), you couldn’t hit driver.

“These greens may be more severe (than the Country Club’s), to be honest, but here you can attack a little bit from maybe 150 yards, instead of, say laying it back 40.’’

And then he arrived at the first tee in a downpour.

“We went out there with three towels,’’ Furyk said. “They were pretty much drenched by about the seventh hole. You’re just trying to hold on to the club. And then the rough is so long and thick it was not playable in a lot of spots.’’

He plugged away, though. Only eight players had fewer putts than Furyk’s 28, and when he birdied the par-5 sixth hole, his 15th of the day, he was 2-under and tied for the lead with Champions Tour veteran Paul Goydos.

On the eighth, Furyk pulled his drive and found one of those extra-juicy spots in the rough. He whacked it out with a wedge and made bogey.

His final hole, the ninth, was a 210-yard par-3 with a creek in front. He hit a 4-iron fat and into the water, and made an excellent up-and-down bogey save.

Jay Haas and Australian Mark Hensby lead the tournament with 4-under par 67s. Rocco Mediate — famed for his epic duel with Tiger Woods at the 2008 U.S. Open — leads a group at 3-under 68.

Of the guys who played early, only Goydos, with a 69, beat Furyk.

Only Furyk, playing not far from where he grew up, had a uniformed fan club — Furyk’s Fanatics, in their powder blue T-shirts.

Furyk said he hasn’t always thrived in events in Eastern Pennsylvania.

“You can really enjoy the support and the love and being in your home state,” he said, “or you can put too much pressure on yourself and have it go the other way.’’

He’s on board with the Fanatics, though.

“It’s fun to have those guys around” he said. “Those guys have traveled around the PGA Tour in the past. Always powder blue. Always fun.’’

One problem.

“There weren’t many claps,” Furyk said, “because everybody was holding on to their umbrellas.’’