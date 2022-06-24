BETHLEHEM - Jim Furyk stuffed his approach shot to within five feet on the hole at the par-4 16th as shadows lengthened over Saucon Valley Country Club Friday.

The putt was a nervous one, straight downhill and breaking perhaps 15 inches right to left.

Furyk slid it in the side door, and punctuated it with a little leg kick.

“I was coaxing it in,’’ he said.

He has been studying leaderboards, and figured he needed it to survive the 36-hole cut after Friday’s second-round of the U.S. Senior Open. He literally needed it after missing an 18-inch par-putt on the 18th.

“I lost focus,’’ he said. “I kind of let my hair down.’’

No bald jokes, please. Furyk probably would not have been in the mood.

The birdie on 16 was his only one of the day. If Furyk’s defense of the U.S. Senior Open title he won a year ago in Nebraska remains on life support, he had at least kept it breathing.

Furyk shot 75, to go with a first round, even-par 71. He’s tied for 45th at five over, and indeed made the cut on the number.

“A lot of things went wrong, to be honest with you,’’ Furyk said. “Climbing uphill all day.’’

Thursday’s first round was a slog through the rain. There were just 11 sub-par scores, almost all of them accomplished in the afternoon, when the weather relented some. Furyk played early.

The conditions weren’t an issue Friday. Irishman Padraig Harrington, a winner of two British Opens and PGA in his pre-senior career, flew to the top of the leaderboard with an immaculate 65 Friday, playing Saucon Valley’s front nine, his second nine, in four-under 32.

Harrington leads perennial American contender Steve Stricker (68-68-137) by a shot heading into Saturday’s third round. The in-the-hunt group includes a few familiar names (Rocco Mediate, Jay Haas), but also a liberal sprinkling of names like Rob Labritz, Steven Alkers and Doug Barron.

Furyk bogeyed the second hole and then double-bogied the third, a very short (385 yards) but also diabolical par-4.

“I hit five-wood off the tee way right, laid up, then hit a fat wedge and three-putted,’’ he said. “Kind of a comedy of errors.’’

The rest of the day was better, but utterly without flash.

Furyk hasn’t contended in any tournament in 2022. It appears that the leakage in his game, at least at the moment, largely involves the driver. That’s a leakage that will sink any player on U.S. Open-style courses and course setups.

Furyk was 149th in the field in driving distance through two rounds, and 108th in fairways.

On the other hand, he was one under-par for the two rounds on the par-threes, and his best moments Friday were probably crisp irons to nine and 11, two very serious threes.

The putts barely slid by, though. The birdie on 15, he said, was the longest one he made all day.

“A lot of trouble with the reads today,’’ he said. “It was constantly a grind and a fight all day.’’