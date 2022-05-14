According to Human Rights Watch, in Saudi Arabia, women can be arrested for their clothing, talking to journalists and, until recently, driving.

Anyone can be arrested for suspicion of homosexuality.

Children can be arrested and prosecuted as adults if they show the physical signs of puberty. Prosecutors seek the death penalty for dissent. Judges routinely sentence defendants to flogging.

Laws are creatively and vaguely parsed from Sharia law. Convictions mean torture and often death.

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi wasn’t arrested, tried or convicted of anything when he was brutally murdered by the Saudi Arabian government in 2018 for having the audacity to write such blasphemy as, “Women today should have the same rights as men. And all citizens should have the right to speak their minds without fear of imprisonment.’’

This is the regime with which Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson are now in bed.

Norman is the CEO of the Super Golf League, owned by LIV Golf, which is funded - billions, we’re talking about - by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, controlled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in whose name the authoritarian horrors mentioned above are done.

Mickelson is the biggest golf name associated with the SGL. He is, or was, its point person, player recruiter and quasi-spokesman until this quote came to light, from Mickelson’s upcoming biography with writer Alan Shipnuck:

“They’re scary (bleep)s to get involved with. We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.’’

What needs reshaping is unclear, beyond goofy talk from Mickelson about control of media rights - which no athletes in any major sport have. NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB players get a piece of revenues from TV deals, but don’t actually make the deals.

Mickelson now seems as horrified by that statement as everyone else, and has recoiled into exile, withdrawing from the Masters and then this week’s PGA Championship, of which he is the defending champion.

Norman just keeps saying stupid things.

“From what I heard and what you guys reported, just take ownership of what it is,” he said, when asked about Khashoggi’s murder as a press conference last week.

“Look, we’ve all made mistakes, and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.”

Sure, you murder and dismember a guy for things he wrote, you dust yourself off and ask, “What can I learn from this? …

Couple of points here:

1. The SGL would be a terrible idea even if the Saudis weren’t involved.

Yes, golfers are independent contractors, and it is possible to imagine a world tournament circuit, framed by the four major championships, similar to tennis. That seems OK, although not as good as having a recognized major league, which the PGA Tour already is.

Norman’s talking about paying players to sign up, or to show up.

The lack of guaranteed money is central to golf’s legitimacy and appeal as a spectator sport. The best (or most accomplished, or most famous) player in the field and the mini-tour pro who Monday-qualified start each Thursday at $0.00.

Making golf more comfortable and less risky is making it worse.

2. No, holding sports events in countries “just as bad,’’ as Saudi Arabia is not morally equivalent to the SGL, or does not render criticism of the SGL hypocritical.

Only one of the eight SGL events currently scheduled for 2022 will be in Saudi Arabia. Five of them will be in the United States. The venue is not the point.

Joining the SGL is going into business with murderous dictators for the purpose of laundering their image.

It is repulsive, and it is indefensible, and Greg Norman should be ashamed as Phil Mickelson apparently is.