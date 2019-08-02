Does Brandon Detweiler love match play golf or does it love him?

It’s a question Detweiler probably won’t spend much time pondering as he tries for a second straight title, and third final in four years, in the Lanco Brent L. Miller Match Play Championship Saturday at Lancaster Country Club.

He’s one of four semifinalists, with veteran Mike Turner and teenagers Shaun Fedor and Brock Fassnacht, who won first-round and quarterfinal matches Friday.

Denlinger played college golf at N.C. State, won the Lanco Amateur in 2009 and briefly played pro golf, but his success lately has been mostly at the head-to-head format. He beat Chris Fieger, a four-time Lanco player of the year, in last year’s final, lost to him in the final in 2016, and won the title in 2010.

The match-play field is filled and seeded based on performance in the year’s two biggest Lanco events, the Amateur and the Open. Connor Sheehan, who won both, had to miss the event due to another commitment.

Fieger, fresh off qualifying for the United States Golf Association Senior Amateur this week, lost in the first round Friday to Mason Wills

Detweiler beat his Dad, Marlin - that had to be a little weird - 5 & 3 in Friday morning’s first round. He edged Ron Weaver one up in 19 holes in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Turner beat Derek McCarty, who won the Lanco Better-Ball last month with Sheehan, 3 & 2. Turner, who reached the final of the match play in 2014, beat veteran Ken Phillips 2 & 1 in the quarters.

Fedor, who tied for second in the Open and 13th in the Amateur, is a Manheim Township grad headed for IUP in the fall. His matches were both dramatic 1-up wins, over Wills in the quarters and in 20 holes over Seth Johnston in round one.

Fassnacht, a multi-sport star at Warwick who will play golf at West Chester University, finished second in the Amateur at Bent Creek in June. He beat Fred Taggart 2 & 1 in the first round, and Logan Hess 1-up in the quarters.

Saturday’s semifinals, Detweiler vs. Fedor and Fassnacht vs. Turner, will start at about 8 a.m. The final is expected to begin at around 1 p.m.

The event is open to the public, free of charge.