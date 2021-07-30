Craig Hornberger continued his dominance of the Lanco golf circuit by winning the Lanco Lancaster Toyota Open Friday at Foxchase.

Hornberger, in his first summer back as an amateur after a fling at tour-pro golf, shot a five under-par 67. He also won the Lanco Amateur in June and the Lanco Better-Ball, with partner Mike Burkhart, two weeks ago.

The Lanco triple - Amateur, Open and Better-Ball - has happened before; Connor Sheehan did it in 2019, with better-ball partner Derek McCarty.

Hornberger has been working full-time at Orrstown Bank, training to be a financial advisor, and moving into a new home.

Still, he also won the Lancaster Country Club championship last weekend.

“I’m busy, but it’s a good kind of busy,’’ he said. “I’m playing, but not practicing at all. I didn’t pick up a club last week. It’s working pretty well.’’

Sheehan wasn’t here Friday, and a familiar name that almost didn’t get in the field, David Denlinger, made himself a factor.

Hornberger played early and started slowly by his standards, with six straight pars. Then he birdied par-fives seven and nine with up-and-downs from around the green in two.

Rolling now, he birdied 10, 11 and 13. The roll stopped at 15, a short par-4, where he drove beside the green, but chipped poorly and three-putted.

“Really a bad bogey,’’ Hornberger said. “Little lack of focus there.’’

He got a bounceback birdie at 17, another short par-4, with a 3-iron and wedge to within a foot.

Denlinger, like Hornberger, is a former PIAA champion. He played the PGA Tour LatinAmerica as recently as 2019 and is still a pro, although, again like Hornberger, he is back in the area and starting a career as a financial advisor.

He’s been playing even less than Hornberger, although he went to Crossgates on a lark in April and shot a course-record 61. The Lanco Open was also a bit of a lark; he entered late and didn’t find out he was in until very early Friday morning.

When he lost a ball and double-bogied the par-5 seventh, he was two over for the round. But he played the next four holes four-under, including an eagle at nine, and came to the 17th tee, in the last group of the day, a shot out of the lead.

He hit driver (this is the short par-3 where Hornberger hit 3-iron off the tee) into the rough between a greenside bunker and the green, only, perhaps, 25 feet from the hole. But he flubbed the chip, a shot he likely would have executed in his sleep when he was doing this for a living, and settled for par.

Denlinger stuffed his second shot on 18 and made birdie to shoot 68.

Foxchase regular Ryan Felpel finished third alone with a 69 that included a front-nine 31.

Defending champion Chris Fieger and 2019 Lanco Match Play champ Shaun Fedor shared fourth at two-under 70.

Hornberger said he might try to qualify for the Pennsylvania or U.S. Mid-Amateur this summer, but plans to get more into high-level competition next year and beyond. He has likely locked up the Lanco Golfer of the Year award.

Denlinger is exempt for the Pennsylvania Open Aug. 10-12 at Philadelphia Cricket Club. After that, he’ll regain his amateur status, and probably become a regular Lanco factor again.

“I still love golf,’’ he said, “and I definitely love to compete.’’

Next up for Lanco is the finals of the Match Play, a season-long event that will conclude Aug. 14-15 at Lancaster Country Club.

Since he didn’t enter, we know Hornberger won’t win that one.