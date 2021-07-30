LancoGolf010.jpg

Craig Hornberger watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the playoff against Marc Oliveri in the Lanco Amateur Golf Championship at Highlands of Donegal in Mount Joy on Monday, June 19, 2021.

 ANDY BLACKBURN | Staff Photographer

Craig Hornberger continued his dominance of the Lanco golf circuit by winning the Lanco Lancaster Toyota Open Friday at Foxchase.

Hornberger, in his first summer back as an amateur after a fling at tour-pro golf, shot a five under-par 67. He also won the Lanco Amateur in June and the Lanco Better-Ball, with partner Mike Burkhart, two weeks ago.

The Lanco triple - Amateur, Open and Better-Ball - has happened before; Connor Sheehan did it in 2019, with better-ball partner Derek McCarty.

Hornberger has been working full-time at Orrstown Bank, training to be a financial advisor, and moving into a new home.

Still, he also won the Lancaster Country Club championship last weekend.

“I’m busy, but it’s a good kind of busy,’’ he said. “I’m playing, but not practicing at all. I didn’t pick up a club last week. It’s working pretty well.’’

Sheehan wasn’t here Friday, and a familiar name that almost didn’t get in the field, David Denlinger, made himself a factor.

Hornberger played early and started slowly by his standards, with six straight pars. Then he birdied par-fives seven and nine with up-and-downs from around the green in two.

Rolling now, he birdied 10, 11 and 13. The roll stopped at 15, a short par-4, where he drove beside the green, but chipped poorly and three-putted.

“Really a bad bogey,’’ Hornberger said. “Little lack of focus there.’’

He got a bounceback birdie at 17, another short par-4, with a 3-iron and wedge to within a foot.

Denlinger, like Hornberger, is a former PIAA champion. He played the PGA Tour LatinAmerica as recently as 2019 and is still a pro, although, again like Hornberger, he is back in the area and starting a career as a financial advisor.

He’s been playing even less than Hornberger, although he went to Crossgates on a lark in April and shot a course-record 61. The Lanco Open was also a bit of a lark; he entered late and didn’t find out he was in until very early Friday morning.

When he lost a ball and double-bogied the par-5 seventh, he was two over for the round. But he played the next four holes four-under, including an eagle at nine, and came to the 17th tee, in the last group of the day, a shot out of the lead.

He hit driver (this is the short par-3 where Hornberger hit 3-iron off the tee) into the rough between a greenside bunker and the green, only, perhaps, 25 feet from the hole. But he flubbed the chip, a shot he likely would have executed in his sleep when he was doing this for a living, and settled for par.

Denlinger stuffed his second shot on 18 and made birdie to shoot 68.

Foxchase regular Ryan Felpel finished third alone with a 69 that included a front-nine 31.

Defending champion Chris Fieger and 2019 Lanco Match Play champ Shaun Fedor shared fourth at two-under 70.

Hornberger said he might try to qualify for the Pennsylvania or U.S. Mid-Amateur this summer, but plans to get more into high-level competition next year and beyond. He has likely locked up the Lanco Golfer of the Year award.

Denlinger is exempt for the Pennsylvania Open Aug. 10-12 at Philadelphia Cricket Club. After that, he’ll regain his amateur status, and probably become a regular Lanco factor again.

“I still love golf,’’ he said, “and I definitely love to compete.’’

Next up for Lanco is the finals of the Match Play, a season-long event that will conclude Aug. 14-15 at Lancaster Country Club.

Since he didn’t enter, we know Hornberger won’t win that one.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next