Several recent changes to Lancaster Country Club aren’t for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, but they’ll be a part of the story.

The world’s best women golfers were here for their biggest event in 2015. They will return next May 30-June 2.

LCC is a different facility now. Where there used to be a swimming pool and pool house, there is now an expanded putting green and a new, free-standing building near the first tee that houses the pro shop.

Across the parking lot, near the driving range, is a new pool and adjoining activities center, including a gym, that will serve as a workout and hangout space for the players during the Open.

The activities center sits where the media tent was in 2015. The main merchandise tent was near the 10th tee in 2015. This time, it probably won’t be.

All that will impact the experience.

As for the golf itself, after a $2 million renovation that began to take shape in 2018, LCC is now a longer course, with fewer trees, more bunkers, a few holes that have been tweaked enough to play differently, and one completely new element.

Actually two new elements, if you count superintendent Josh Saunders, who has worked at Augusta National, Westchester Country Club and Longue Vue in Pittsburgh. He came to Lancaster in 2019.

“He’s world-class,’’ Rory Connaughton, the club’s greens chairman, said while leading a course tour June 7. “Once we had the resources and the bunkers were ready and we hired Josh, we started laying the groundwork.’’

During his job interview, Saunders noticed that if a line of trees between the second and seventh holes was removed, a spectacular vista would be created — it’s about a 50-foot drop-off from the second fairway to the seventh, which runs along the Conestoga Creek.

That won’t affect the golf much, but it looks impressive. It might sound impressive, next June, when gallery roars reverberate.

Tree removal has become a thing, perhaps most noticeable on the 13th, once arguably LCC’s least interesting hole, a rote, dogleg-left par-5 with a row of tall trees walling off the left side.

Now the row of trees has been removed, except for a few at the apex of the dogleg. The hole has been lengthened, a fairway bunker added, and now it’s a risk-reward hole for good players, with a variety of strategic options.

The course has been lengthened, with tees added here and there, and can now play at a hair under 7,000 yards from the back-of-the-back markers. It won’t play nearly that long for the Open, but it will play longer than in 2015 and, if the weather cooperates and Saunders has his way, faster and bouncier.

“We hadn’t had any water on this golf course at all (in 2023) until about 15 days ago,’’ Connaughton said. “The ball is cooking out here. We’re not afraid of a little brown discoloration, which was a big change for the membership.’’

It’ll probably play in the 6,300- to 6,400-yard range for the Open. Given all the uphill approach shots, the course is effectively longer than that. The par-4 11th, with a very uphill second shot to a false-front-style green, can now be stretched to almost 490 yards.

Just spitballing: Could 11 be played as a reachable par-5?

Again, the changes would have happened with or without the Open, and to an extent reflect the upgrades in equipment technology the golf world is grappling with.

Connaughton said there are rank-and-file LCC members — not necessarily elite players — who fly the driver 280 yards.

“This is a great course,’’ he said. “But anybody flying it 280 on a 6,300-yard course is not getting the full experience.’’

Now, with a firm course and the reworked bunkering, Connaughton said, “The slower swing-speed golfers can move the ball along, and the hazards aren’t in their wheelhouse. For the better players, the bunkers are kind of reaching out to grab their shots.’’

That could factor into holes like the par-4 third, the second, the par-4 ninth, and others. Two and nine are parallel and now share a large, contoured fairway bunker that likely will be in play more on nine than two. It’s new, and a throwback to the course’s original design by architect William Flynn.

The other brand-new element is fescue, the thin, wispy grass prevalent on the kind of European courses that host the British Open Championship.

The stuff has been planted here and there at LCC, in some cases framing the bunkers, perhaps not impacting play much, but certainly looking cool.

Picture Seve Ballesteros whacking his ball out of knee-high stuff at St. Andrews or Royal Lytham. That’s fescue, unmowed.

Now picture Nelly Korda or Lydia Ko whacking her ball out of knee-high stuff at Lancaster.

It’ll be here before you know it.