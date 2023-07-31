Corey Wenger and his father, Nelson Wenger, watch Corey's approach shot on the 18th hole during the Lanco Open at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course on Monday, July 31, 2023. Wenger won after a playoff over Craig Hornberger and Jarred Texter when Hornberger was eliminated after three aggregate holes, and beat Texter when he 3-putted the 11th hole.
Corey Wenger made this birdie putt on the 18th green during regulation to put him in a three-way tie for first during the Lanco Open at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course on Monday, July 31, 2023. Wenger won the playoff over Craig Hornberger and Jarred Texter when Hornberger was eliminated after three aggregate holes, and beat Texter when he 3-putted the 11th hole.
Jarred Texter watches his chip shot short of the 18th green during the Lanco Open at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course on Monday, July 31, 2023. Texter got up and down for a birdie placing him in a tie for first place after regulation. He lost to Corey Wenger after three aggregate holes when he then 3-putted the 11th green on the fifth playoff hole.
Craig Hornberger watches his chip shot from the right side of the 18th hole during the Lanco Open at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course on Monday, July 31, 2023. Hornberger made par on the hole which put him in a three-way tie after regulation. He was eliminated after three aggregate holes when Corey Wenger and Jarred Texter continued play for two more holes when Texter three-putted the 11th green giving Corey Wenger the win.
Ken Phillips watches his chip shot from the front of 18 green during the Lanco Open at Pilgrim’s Oak Golf Course on Monday, July 31, 2023. Phillips was in the lead for most of the day, but bogied the last two holes, and missed being in a playoff by one shot. He finished tied for fourth.
Before the playoff, many of the fireworks came, as usual as Pilgrim’s Oak, on the 18th, a par-five reachable in two by everyone in the field but with the risk-reward element of a creek that snakes through the hole and feeds a small pond in front of the green.
Wenger birdied it, and the par-3 17th, in regulation. Texter birdied it. Hornberger barely failed to, despite having a short iron in.
Two Lanco brand names, Ken Phillips and Connor Sheehan, came to 18 with a chance and dunked second shots in the water. David Denlinger eagled 18 to get to 1-under par, a shot short, and tied for fourth with Phillips.
But when the playoff started, so did the really good stuff.
It began on the par-4 seventh, where Wenger drilled one of his favored, low, flighted iron shots to about 6 feet and made the putt. Both Hornberger and Texter missed the green and made bogeys.
Wenger had a sudden two-shot lead with two holes left.
“I felt like I was given a gift there, to be honest,’’ he said.
Eight is a long, tough, downhill par-3. Again, Wenger hit a flighted iron to about 20 feet. Texter missed very wide left, Hornberger a bit right and long.
Wenger seemed on cruise control. Until Texter’s next shot, a brilliant 20-yard pitch from the rough and among trees, found the bottom of the hole for a birdie. Wenger parred, and Hornberger made a nervy par to stay afloat.
Nine is a 548-yard, uphill par-5. Hornberger, needing an eagle, hit a superb second to about 20 feet. But Wenger and Texter delivered even better approaches, Wenger with a full-five wood, to within 6 to 8 feet.
Texter made, Wenger missed. They were tied, and Hornberger’s title defense was over.
On to sudden death at the 10th, where Texter drove and wedged perfectly, but missed a 4-footer for a birdie. After a poor first putt, Wenger had to make one slightly longer than Texter to save par.
On the 11th, Wenger made a two-putt par. Texter had a downhill 15-footer for a birdie, which slid 6 feet past. His par putt grazed the hole, and it was over.