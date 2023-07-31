Corey Wenger delivered some spectacular golf, and survived some, to win the Lancaster Toyota Lanco Open Monday at Pilgrim's Oak.

Wenger won a wild three-hole aggregate playoff with Jarred Texter and Craig Hornberger, and then two holes of sudden death with Texter, to claim what he called his biggest win.

The former Lancaster Mennonite High School coach, 35, also won the Lanco Mid-Am in 2019 and a Lanco Better-Ball with Derek McCarty in 2010.

“I’d definitely have to say so,’’ Wenger concurred. “The field here was much stronger than in the Mid-Am. I don’t always feel like this course necessarily favors me, so, yeah, this is a big one.’’

Before the playoff, many of the fireworks came, as usual as Pilgrim’s Oak, on the 18th, a par-five reachable in two by everyone in the field but with the risk-reward element of a creek that snakes through the hole and feeds a small pond in front of the green.

Wenger birdied it, and the par-3 17th, in regulation. Texter birdied it. Hornberger barely failed to, despite having a short iron in.

Two Lanco brand names, Ken Phillips and Connor Sheehan, came to 18 with a chance and dunked second shots in the water. David Denlinger eagled 18 to get to 1-under par, a shot short, and tied for fourth with Phillips.

But when the playoff started, so did the really good stuff.

It began on the par-4 seventh, where Wenger drilled one of his favored, low, flighted iron shots to about 6 feet and made the putt. Both Hornberger and Texter missed the green and made bogeys.

Wenger had a sudden two-shot lead with two holes left.

“I felt like I was given a gift there, to be honest,’’ he said.

Eight is a long, tough, downhill par-3. Again, Wenger hit a flighted iron to about 20 feet. Texter missed very wide left, Hornberger a bit right and long.

Wenger seemed on cruise control. Until Texter’s next shot, a brilliant 20-yard pitch from the rough and among trees, found the bottom of the hole for a birdie. Wenger parred, and Hornberger made a nervy par to stay afloat.

Nine is a 548-yard, uphill par-5. Hornberger, needing an eagle, hit a superb second to about 20 feet. But Wenger and Texter delivered even better approaches, Wenger with a full-five wood, to within 6 to 8 feet.

Texter made, Wenger missed. They were tied, and Hornberger’s title defense was over.

On to sudden death at the 10th, where Texter drove and wedged perfectly, but missed a 4-footer for a birdie. After a poor first putt, Wenger had to make one slightly longer than Texter to save par.

On the 11th, Wenger made a two-putt par. Texter had a downhill 15-footer for a birdie, which slid 6 feet past. His par putt grazed the hole, and it was over.

Wenger earned it. He played his last seven holes of the day - regulation and the playoff - 4-under par, with a missed 6-footer for an eagle.

“Every time I made a mistake or was under a little bit of pressure, I came up with a good swing when I needed it,’’ he said.

“I feel pretty good about that.’’