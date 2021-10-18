Next week, Bryan Megee, a Championship Manager for the United States Golf Association, will move into an apartment in Lancaster, and the long process of preparing for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open will quietly and unofficially begin.

Lancaster Country Club hosted the biggest event in women’s golf in 2015. The event set attendance records, drew rave reviews from the golf world and elevated L.C.C.’s reputation within the sport.

The U.S.G.A. announced in 2018 that the Open would return, May 30-June 2, 2024.

Between now and then, Megee will live about two miles from the club, and will coordinate the creation of infrastructure, a volunteer network, transportation for the event, relations with the community and with state and local government.

“I think nine years is a good gap,’’ Megee said at L.C.C. Monday. “Hopefully, the community is excited to have it again. It was so successful in 2015, so I’m sure we’ll be able to do the same, or better, in 2024.’’

The 2015 Women’s Open broke the event’s attendance record with 134,016 spectators. The previous mark, 131,298, was set at Cherry Hills, near Denver, in 2005.

The ’15 Open also set a record with 1,873 entries, got the strongest reviews of any championship USGA has conducted in spectator surveys and set unofficial marks for praise from players.

The club and the USGA have remained in contact since 2015. Serious talks about a specific event didn’t begin until after the club participated, in 2016, in the bid process for the 2021 Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup-style team competition between women pros from the United States and Europe.

The club finished second to Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio. Europe defeated the U.S. in the Solheim Cup, held last month at Inverness.

Megee has been with the U.S.G.A. since 2014. He has lived and worked in Long Island for the 2018 U.S. Open (at Shinnecock Hills, won by Brooks Koepka), Mamaroneck, N.Y. for the 2020 Open (Winged Foot, Bryson DeChambeau) and in San Diego for the 2021 Open (Torrey Pines, Jon Rahm).

The 2024 Open in Lancaster will be his first Women’s Open.

“It’s definitely not much different,’’ he said. “It’s a little different from a scale standpoint, but the challenges are the same.’’

Megee said his first few months in town will be spent simply getting to know the club and the community.

“A lot of those meetings with town officials, state officials, the police department, will start taking place in 2022,’’ he said.

“Usually, we launch the volunteer program 12 to 16 months ahead. Next year, we’ll start getting the right leadership in place for a club standpoint, and then make (volunteering) open to the public in early 2023.’’