The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club is still nearly a year away, but the run-up the big event is already upon us.

Consider:

As of Sunday, almost 1,500 people had applied to work the event as volunteers - standard-bearers, merchandisers, driving-range monitors, hole marshalls and collectors of shotlink data, etc. - which means the volunteer limit may have been met between the time this is written and the time you read it.

If you’re interested in volunteering and haven’t yet applied, go to uswomensopen.com/2024/2024-u-s--women-s-open--volunteer.html. Like, now.

“We’re looking at trying to get to 1,600 (volunteers),’’ Jerry Hostetter, General Chairman of the Open, said Monday.

“We were at 1,485, just shy of 1,500, as of yesterday.’’

Volunteers must pay a fee that covers their uniforms and meal vouchers and agree to work at least four four-to-six-hour shifts from Tuesday through Sunday of tournament week.

They receive swag (including shirts, jackets, hats, water bottles, etc.) and may use their volunteer credential as a tournament ticket when not working, including access to a volunteer hospitality area and a volunteer party.

“If you enjoy golf and you want to come watch great players up close and personal, that’s the advantage of it to me,’’ Hostetter said.

“And, it isn’t like you have to work every day. You pretty much get to pick your own schedule from Tuesday to Sunday.’’

If that sounds like a sales pitch, it really isn’t. When the USWO was held here in 2015, 2,500 people signed up to volunteer in three weeks, and there was a waiting list of 300.

Filling the quota won’t be a problem, in part because there aren’t as many volunteers needed this time. Certain aspects of the operation, notably transportation and hospitality for the players, are being handled by the USGA this time.

The USGA has a much larger in-house tournament operations staff than it did in 2015, and thus relies less on outside vendors and services provided by the host club. It has already booked almost every room in the Lancaster Marriott Penn Square for tournament week.

“(The transportation) part is really good for us, not having that responsibility,’’ Hostetter said. “That was a challenging division of the volunteers, taking cars to Harrisburg, Philadelphia, making sure the players get their courtesy cars, …

“I feel like, as general chairman, it’ll be a little easier to manage this time.’’

Qualifying for the 2023 USWO, to be held next month at Pebble Beach, is now complete. Korean In Gee Chun, the 2015 open champ who considers Lancaster her “American home,’’ is exempt was qualifying as a three-time major champ.

The KMPG Womens PGA Championship, arguably the second-biggest event in the women’s game, is being played in New Jersey this week.

The ’24 Open is holding a kickoff event in downtown Lancaster July 15 featuring honorary chairperson Juli Inkster, a seven-time major champion who won the USWO in 1999 and 2002.

The late Arnold Palmer was honorary chair in 2015. Expect Inkster, who has already been to L.C.C. several times, to have a more active role than Palmer did.

The novelty of 2015 can’t be duplicated, but Hostetter believes the excitement can.

“I started this a year and a half ago with the corporate sponsors,’’ he said. “All these companies have stepped up at a higher level than they did (in 2015), and they employ thousands of local people.

“Certainly the employees see the excitement because they know that their company is behind it. I think the excitement and enthusiasm are there.’’