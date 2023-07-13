The U.S. Women’s Open trophy is scheduled to arrive in Lancaster with a ceremony and celebration on Saturday.

The United States Golf Association and the City of Lancaster will formally start the clock on the 2024 USWO, to be held next May 30-June 2 at Lancaster Country Club, with a 1 p.m. kickoff event at Penn Square. The event will include remarks from U.S. Women’s Open General Chairman Jerry Hostetter and USGA Managing Director of Open Championship Dennis Baggett.

There will be live music, food trucks and photo opportunities with the trophy for fans. The event is free and open to the public.

The 2023 USWO concluded at Pebble Beach on Sunday, with Hawaii’s Allisen Corpuz making the championship her first win on the LPGA Tour.

The Open is returning to Lancaster after drawing record crowds in 2015, when South Korea’s In Gee Chun won her first major championship.