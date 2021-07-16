The scoring in the first round of the Stadel Volvo Lanco Better-Ball Friday was especially impressive considering that it took place at Pilgrim’s Oak, one of the area’s toughest courses.

Mike Turner and Brixton Albert led the way with a 10-birdie, nine under-par 63 - but only lead the event by a single shot over the teams of Derek McCarty/Connor Sheehan and Thomas Mattaini/John Kitsock, who shot 64s.

Very much in it after eagling the par-5 18th were current Lanco Amateur champ Craig Hornberger and Mike Burkhart, who shot 65. They won this event in 2017.

The leaderboard includes some familiar Lanco names and one who used to be. Albert, who played college golf at Division One Redford, won the Lanco Open in 2012 and the Amateur, at Pilgrim’s Oak, in 2013. He lives in Florida now.

“People probably think I brought Brixton in as a ringer,’’ said Turner, who played at Division One Liberty and pronounced himself in recovery after being, “a mental basket case about my game for about 3-4 years.’’

Turner and Albert shot a front nine 31 that made it seem, “like an easy game,’’ according to Turner.

They both drove it in trouble and made bogey on the par-4 10th, but then Albert went nuts, with four straight birdies on 13 through 16, including a lipped-out eagle putt at the par-4 14th.

Sheehan and McCarty won this event in 2019 and 2020, and Sheehan won the Lanco Am in 2018-20. The news that Sheehan was fed up with his putter may induce eye-rolls from anyone who’s ever seen him putt, but he did miss a two-footer at the eighth Friday, at which point he scrapped his practice of lining up putts using an alignment-aid line on his golf ball.

He also, McCarty pointed out, “chucked his ball in the pond.’’

Then he went to work. Sheehan birdied nine, 10 and 11. McCarty eagled 14. Sheehan holed a 56-yard pitch for another eagle at 16. Both players hit it close for birdie at 18, Sheehan to tap-in range.

That’s a back nine of 29, and seven under par over the past 10 holes.

“We showed up to play on the back,’’ Sheehan understated.

In the category of less-familiar Lanco names are Kitsock, a former University of Delaware golfer, and Mattaini, who owns the Pull The Pin golf shop in Lancaster.

They seemed to know what they were doing. They played the front nine in 31, and were seven under after 12 and nine under after 15.

“John was the guy today,’’ Mattaini said. “I was more steady. We had so many looks for birdie. We played off each other really well.’’

The tournament is flighted by handicap, and Mattaini/Kitsock aren’t in the first, or championship, flight. No matter - the lowest overall score determines the champion.

(The second flight also produced a 66, by Austin Lauver and Matt Wilson.)

“We’re focused on the overall field,’’ said Mattaini, who recalled that last year, he and Kitsock played in this event and made exactly one birdie in 36 holes.

“We made a pact that we were going to play in it again this year,’’ he said.

Starting times for Saturday’s final round are by flight, though, creating an interesting quirk: Mattaini and Kitsock will play an hour ahead of the other leaders.

Saturday’s final foursome, Albert/Turner and McCarty/Sheehan, will begin play at 12:30 p.m.