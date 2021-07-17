In the eighth inning of the Barnstormers’ game July 8, Lancaster relief pitcher Ben Wanger threw a called strike three to the Lexington Legends’ Jordan Pacheo.

As factual information goes, that’s about as benign as it gets, but we’re only just getting started.

The game was televised by Blue Ridge Cable, and on the centerfield camera the pitch appeared to be obviously, substantially, low and outside.

It appeared that way to Pacheo, too. He dropped his bat, then bent over, hands on knees, for a long moment. Then he removed his helmet, picked up the bat and began a lengthy discussion with home plate umpire Bill Ritter.

The song “Let it Go,’’ from the Disney film “Frozen,’’ played over the Clipper Magazine Stadium PA system.

After the half-inning, there was another talk, between the ump and Lexington manager P. J. Phillips.

This was all oddly quiet, businesslike, seemingly less about anger than exasperation.

Soon a video clip of the call surfaced on Twitter, which of course resulted in anger and exasperation, in at least their performative versions.

It'spossible that the strike call wasn’t as bad as it looks on the clip. The camera angle may be from a bit more to the side than the standard center field view, which might be deceptive.

Barnstormers’ catcher Anderson De La Rosa is set up on the inside corner, making it appear that Wanger missed his intended target by close to two feet. The pitch was tailing down and away hard - could it have caught the extreme bottom-left corner of the zone as it crossed the front of the plate?

The AL released a graphical image of its strike zone indicated that the pitch had indeed nicked the bottom corner.

All micro stuff. The macro point begins with the Atlantic League’s automated ball-strike system. The system, not Ritter, made the call. It is part of the AL’s partnership with major-league baseball as a laboratory for rules experimentation.

That partnership, and the robo-umpire, began in 2019 with the idea that the system would be set to baseball’s true, rule-book strike zone:

“That area over home plate the upper limit of which is a horizontal line at the midpoint between the top of the shoulders and the top of the uniform pants, and the lower level is a line at the hollow beneath the kneecap.’’

That has never been the actual strike zone, at least not in the memory of any living person. The real-world zone has for generations been lower and wider than the rule-book one.

Making that area a strike gave hard-throwing pitchers an extra weapon - hard heat at or above the letters, that decreased balls in play, made baseball an even more static, stationary game, which is of course the opposite of the intent.

At Barnstormers’ media day in May, Joe Martinez, MLB’s senior director of on-field strategy, said this year’s AL strike zone would be the lower, wider one.

“It's going to be a little bit shorter, and a little bit higher at the bottom, and (it’s) actually going to be extended about the size of half of a baseball on either side of the plate,’’ he said.

“These changes are meant to reflect the strike zone that was called in Major League Baseball as recently as, like 2008, 2010.’’

Data from this season, however, has indicated that maybe 2009-10 weren’t that great.

Barnstormers’ manager Ross Peeples said last Sunday that MLB/AL had decided to change the zone again - it will now be an inch wider on each side of the plate. The top of the zone will be 1.5 percent higher, and the bottom will be 0.5 percent lower.

“The games are a lot longer,’’ Peeples said. “There’s a lot more walks. A lot more pitches thrown.

“I think our league president (Rick White) and MLB determined that (the previous zone) was defeating the purpose, to a point, of trying to shorten up the games. I think you can tell a difference, a little bit.’’

This latest change was announced, Peeples said, in a conference call Wednesday. It was implemented Thursday. As in July 9, the day of the Wanger’s now-infamous pitch to Pacheo.

Which raises the question: Would that pitch have been a strike July 8?