That KJ Stutz and Corey Gast won Saturday’s Lanco Two-Man Scramble Golf Tournament is far less surprising than that it’s the first time they’ve ever won it, or even played in it.

Stutz and Gast, two Meadia Heights members who are seemingly never out of the hunt in Lanco events, shot a 12 under-par 60 at Four Seasons, good for a one-shot win over Michael Turner and Garret Barbush.

It was the first event of the Lanco season, and the first event at Four Seasons

“I just try to keep it in play so Corey can bomb it,’’ said Stutz. “If he has a bad tee ball, my ball’s in play, and from 150 yards in, we’re good.’’

Stutz and Gast birdied the first two holes Saturday, both near-drivable par-4s. It started to look like their day on the par-5 third, where Gast drove it out–of-bounds and Stutz into a fairway bunker.

Stutz whacked it out of the bunker to within about 130 yards. Then, Gast said of his partner, “he nearly dunked it,’’ leading to a tap-in birdie.

Later, they birdied six in a row - the sixth through 11th - with the only sizable putt Stutz’ 35-foot bomb at the par-3 ninth, and were nine under-par through 11 holes.

That’s crazy, even for a scramble.

“It’s not easy to win,’’ Gast said, “but it’s one of those things. Keep the ball in play and give yourself putts. We did that today.’’

Stutz and Gast never trailed after that, but they didn’t run away, either.

They were just a shot better, through 11, than Turner and Barbush, who eagled the par-5 seventh and birdied nine, 10 and 11.

Both teams cooled a little down the stretch, but Turner/Barbush converted on the incoming par-fives and stuck an approach with a foot or so at the 18th for another birdie.

Stutz and Gast also took care of the par-5 14th and 17th, and birdied the short par-4 15th, to barely hold on.

Others fired and fell just short. Derrick McCarty and Corey Wenger, playing ahead of the leaders, drew even with them, at 11 under, with birdies on 16 and 17. But both players drove into the water hazard at 18 and finished tied for third and 10 under.

Brady Erb and Zak Drescher birdied 16, a 209-yard par-3 and perhaps Four Seasons’ toughest hole, and then eagled 17th to get to 10 under, where they finished.

Flight winners: Flight Two - Shane Glackin and Seth Johnston birdied 18 to shoot 64, one better than Josh and Jason Long.

Flight Three - A whopping six teams tied at 66: Lawrence Wallick and Michael Foley, Matthew Carta and Kyle Domato, Dylan Reed and Joel Hughes, Robert Lehman and Mike Madar, Ben and Zach Sensenig, and Alex Good and Austen Lambert.

Flight Four - Mark and Andy Leaman shot 66, one better than Bob Scotten and JD Stern.

The Lanco gang reconvenes for a big one, the Lanco Amateur, June 23-24 at Meadia Heights.