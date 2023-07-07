Ticket packages for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club are now available for public purchase, the United States Golf Association announced Thursday.

The Open, which was held at LCC in 2015, returns next May 28-June 2.

The following packages, starting at $150, are available:

Gallery Pass: One Gallery Ticket each day (Tuesday-Sunday) of the championship, general admission to the grounds, grandstand seating and complimentary parking and shuttle service to and from the course. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site.

1761 Club: Access to a sports bar and lounge area with a variety of seating options, upgraded food and beverage for sale, live television coverage throughout the facility and executive restrooms. This indoor, climate-controlled facility also has additional outdoor space and seating. 1761 Club tickets also include all access offered by a Gallery Ticket.

Penn Club: Access to a climate-controlled facility alongside on the par-3 12th hole. Includes a variety of seating options, all-inclusive food and beverage experience including complimentary open-bar service, and upgraded restroom facilities. Penn Club tickets also include all access offered by a Gallery Ticket.

Gallery Flex 5-Package: Five daily gallery tickets that can be used any day (Tuesday-Sunday) of the championship. General admission to the grounds, grandstand seating and complimentary parking and shuttle service to and from the course are included. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on site.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit uswomensopen.com.