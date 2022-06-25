Connor Sheehan and Craig Hornberger are two accomplished golfers at a stage - after college, after a brief pro career in Hornberger’s case - when it’s easy to relax.

Forget results or expectations.

“It’s just golf,’’ Sheehan said Saturday. “Just focus on the next shot. It’s literally all you can do.’’

It’s when guys like that are most dangerous, and they put on a show in Saturday’s first round of the Lanco Amateur, presented by Trout CPA.

Sheehan shot an eight under-par 64, Hornberger 65 at Foxchase Golf Club.

They played together, in the day’s second pairing, and appeared to have Sunday’s fight for the trophy to themselves.

Which feels familiar, since Hornberger won it last year and Sheehan won it the previous three years.

But then came Chris Fieger, 59, who’s won most everything around here except this event, posting a 68 to earn a spot in Sunday’s 10 a.m. final group.

Saturday’s threesome of Sheehan, Hornberger and Conor Gilbert (who is fourth alone at two-under 70) shot a best-ball 59, including an eight-under 28 on the front nine.

Hornberger made a 15-footer for a birdie in the first hole and chipped in for a birdie on the second. Four holes in, he and Gilbert were both two under.

“I figured I better get going,’’ said Sheehan.

He birdied the sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th and, for an exclamation, stuffed a wedge third shot to the par-5 18th to within two feet for a tap-in birdie.

Hornberger was a sizzling six under after 11 holes, but then went six holes without a birdie - quite a stretch, by these high standards - before birdieing 18.

“I played solid,’’ he said. “Left a couple out there, but when you birdie the first two with a chip-in, …’’

Sheehan teaches and coaches at Manheim Central High School. He qualified for the U.S. Amateur last year, and reached the match–play portion of the Golf Association of Philadelphia Amateur last week. He plans to try for the U.S. Am again next month.

Hornberger, a financial advisor, was last year’s Lanco Golfer of the Year after winning the Amateur, Open and Better-Ball (with Mike Burkhart). He’ll try to qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur later this summer, and for the 2023 U.S. Four-Ball with partner Marc Oliveri.

Fieger won the Philadelphia Public Links Mid-Amateur this spring, and reached the final of the Pennsylvania Senior Match Play.

Sean Fedor, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania golfer and frequent Lanco contender, is tied for fifth, at 71, with three-time champion Jared Texter. 2017 Lanco Golfer of the Year Aaron Fricke shot a 72 that included playing Foxchase’s four par-5s double-bogey, eagle, double-bogey, par.

Gilbert, Texter and Fedor will play in Sunday’s second-last group, at 9:50 a.m., followed by the leaders at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public, free of charge.