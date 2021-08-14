By Mike Gross

It’s a battle between former Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Golfers of the Year Sunday for the Lanco Golf Association Match Play championship.

Shaun Fedor, a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Millersville grad Connor Sheehan will play for the title Sunday morning at Lancaster Country Club.

Fedor, who won the PSAC individual title and golfer of the year award as a true freshman in 2019-20, defeated Jarred Texter 3&1 in a semifinal Saturday. Sheehan, who won the PSAC POY honor in 2018, eliminated two-time champ and five-time finalist Chris Fieger, Sr., 2&1 Saturday.

“I’ve never played (Sheehan), but I have played with him a couple times and gotten to know him a little,’’ Fedor said. “He’s a really great guy. My game’s in pretty good shape, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.’’

Fedor won the match play in 2019, and has been a regular contender in Lanco events of late. Sheehan has been something beyond that, winning the Lanco Amateur in 2018-20, the Lanco Better-Ball with Derek McCarty in 2019 and 2020 and the Lanco Open in ’19.

Texter, who’s won the Lanco Am three times, took a one-up lead Saturday with a birdie at the second hole. The match was even through nine holes, but Fedor took the lead for good when he won the 11th with a par. He won 16 and 17 to clinch it, the former by stuffing a pitching wedge approach to three feet.

Sheehan played in the U.S. Amateur last week at Oakmont, shooting 75-73-148 and falling short of qualifying for the matches. Fieger, meanwhile, qualified for his second U.S. Senior Amateur at a qualifier last week near Philadelphia.

Sheehan has never won the Lanco match play.

“I’ve never been too great at match play,’’ he said, “but I’m starting to figure out that it’s just golf.’’

Sheehan took an early lead and never lost it, but it was a close, tense battle. Sheehan, like Fedor, made a critical birdie at 16. Then he sank a 10-foot par putt at 17 to end it.

In the senior division, two L.C.C. members, Ken Phillips and John Barry, will face off on their home course for the title.

Both players romped in their semis Saturday, Phillips 5&4 over Mark Leaman and Barry 6&5 over Ron Weaver.

This is the first year for a senior division in the match play, and also a new format that called for pre-semifinal matches scheduled by the players and spread out over the summer.

The championship match will be played at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, the senior division final at 9:00 a.m.