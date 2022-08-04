It took Jackie Rogowicz a while, this week, to get comfortable with Lancaster Country’s venerable golf course, and in particular with its treacherous green complexes.

She won the Pennsylvania Golf Association Women’s Amateur anyway. By seven shots.

Rogowicz, 24, from Yardley Country Club, shot rounds of 77, 72 and 70 for a three under-par total of 219.

“It’s really hard,’’ Rogowicz said of L.C.C., which she played for the first time in a practice round last week. “If you’re in the wrong places, especially around the greens, over the greens, you really have to think about where you want your ball. And stay really patient.’’

Rogowicz won this event in 2019, after her senior year at Penn State. She also won the Porter Cup, a significant national event, that summer.

She’s qualified for the United States Golf Association Women’s Amateur five times. Last year she made the match-play portion and lost to Austrian Emma Spitz, the fifth-ranked amateur in the world.

Rogowicz said that in Monday’s first round, “I probably hit it the best of all three days, and I scored the worst. I didn’t putt well and, again, I was playing it for the first time in a tournament.’’

Tuesday’s 72 gave her the lead, by two, over first-round leader Michelle Cox.

When Rogowicz birdied the ninth Wednesday to finish the front nine even-par for the day, she had pulled comfortably ahead of her playing partners, Cox and Ava O’Sullivan.

Only Rylie Heflin, a Duke University sophomore from Avondale, pumped some suspense into the stretch drive. Heflin had seemingly played herself out of the tournament with an 82 Tuesday that included a quadruple-bogey.

She made seven birdies Wednesday, the last, on the par-5 15th, pulling her briefly within two of the lead.

Very briefly. Rogowicz birdied 15 and 16, while Heflin double-bogied the par-3 17th, three-putting from about 18 feet.

The lead had gone from two to six in perhaps five minutes.

Heflin (74-82-70) shared second place with Gade Gu (74-81-71), a Purdue redshirt freshman and, like Rogowicz, a Yardley Country Club member, at 226.

The top local finisher was Kate Lapinsky of Meadia Heights, who tied for 30th with a 262 total.

So now that Rogowicz has made friends with L.C.C., with the U.S. Women’s Open coming here in two years, …

“Yeah, I’ll try (to qualify),’’ she said. “It’s hard, but you’ve got to at least try.’’