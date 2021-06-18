This just in: It’s still good to be a young guy.

Twentysomethings dominated the leaderboard, Marc Oliveri and Craig Hornberger leading the charge with five under-par rounds of 66, in the first round of the Lanco Amateur Championship, presented by Ken Phillips and Dan Burton, Friday at Highlands of Donegal.

Chris Fieger, Sr., 58, is the current Lanco golfer of the year, for the fifth time all since he turned 50. Craig Kliewer, Greg Osborne, Ron Weaver, … all guys who’ve played some of the area’s best golf of late, all eligible for the Champions’ Tour.

And let’s not forget that Phil Mickelson, now 51, became the oldest winner of a major championship when he won the PGA last month.

Friday’s best stuff, by contrast, came from guys who have only lately put college golf - and pro golf, in a couple of cases - behind them and settled in to young adulthood: Oliveri and Hornberger at five under; Conor Gilbert, alone in third at three-under 68; and at two-under 69 Zac Drescher and Connor Sheehan, who’s won this event the past three years.

“I’m a weekend warrior these days,’’ Hornberger said after posting his score early in the day. “It’s always fun to be in the hunt, though.’’

Connections abound among the leaders. Hornberger and Drescher played college golf at Campbell University before trying the touring-pro life. Drescher and Oliveri are financial advisors and Hornberger is training to become one.

Sheehan and Gilbert were college teammates at Millersville. The members of Saturday’s final threesome, Oliveri, Hornberger and Gilbert, were all members of the same Conestoga Valley High School team a decade ago.

Since 2018, Sheehan has won three Lanco Amateurs, two Lanco Opens and two Lanco Better-Balls. Drescher won four Amateurs, two Opens, a Match Play and a Better-Ball from 2007-12.

Surprisingly, Hornberger’s only Lanco win was the Better-Ball, in 2017, with Mike Burkhart. That was also at Highlands of Donegal.

Gilbert and Oliveri, who graduated from the University of Delaware in 2017, are still looking for their first Lanco titles. Gilbert finished third in the Amateur in 2019 and Olivery has been second twice.

“This is a tournament I’ve played in for practically my whole golfing life,’’ Oliveri said. “It’d be great to win it, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself.’’

The leaders also followed a familiar formula: Beat the crap out of the par-fives and avert disaster at the ninth, a tiny but diabolical par-4 that only Gilbert, of the leaders, parred Friday. Drescher double-bogied it.

Hornberger birdied all four par-5s, each by two-putting after hitting an iron second shot; he actually reached the 512-yard 15th with a driver and gap wedge.

Oliveri birdied them all, too, although he had to make a couple putts to do it, including a 25-footer at 13. He also drove the green on the fourth, a par-four listed at 427 yards on the scorecard, for another two-putt birdie.

The final threesome for Saturday’s final round, Hornberger, Oliveri and Gilbert, will begin play at 9:30 a.m. Sheehan, Drescher and Brady Erb, who shot 71 Friday, are off at 9:20 a.m.

Scores of 77 or better made the cut, which pared the field to 38 players.