Logan Wagner and Connor Sheehan, two Quarryville amateur golfers and Solanco Golden Mules, earned berths in United States Golf Association national championships with playoff dramatics in qualifiers this week.

Wagner made a par on the first hole of sudden death, after a round of 73 in qualifying at Doylestown Country Club Wednesday, to make the field of the U.S.G.A. Junior, to be played July 19-24 at Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C.

“I am very, very psyched,’’ Wagner said by phone Thursday. “It was a great car ride home.’’

Sheehan, the Lanco Amateur champ in 2018, ’19 and ’20, made the U.S. Amateur field by shooting 71-65 Wednesday at Harrisburg’s Colonial Golf and Tennis Club, then returning to Colonial Thursday, where he birdied the fourth extra hole to advance.

The U.S. Amateur is Aug. 9-15 at iconic Oakmont, near Pittsburgh.

In the first round of the Pennsylvania Junior Monday at Hershey Country Club,

Wagner was on the outskirts of contention after a 73.

On the fourth hole of Tuesday’s second round, Johnson’s driver broke. Not the hosel or the shaft - the clubhead kind of fell apart.

“It was a big mental blockage,’’ Wagner said. “My driver is a big weapon for me. I rely on it a lot.’’

He had a backup - TaylorMade Sim Max out, Callaway Rogue in - and finally started to get used to it near the end of a no-contention final round of 82.

By the time Wagner got to Doylestown, the Rogue was it. He birdied the first hole of the day and kept chugging to a one over-par round that was good for a tie for fourth in the field of 57. The top four advanced. Wagner grabbed the final spot with a regulation par.

Sheehan’s qualifier was 75 players for two spots. It was also 36 holes, walking, with a heat index that hit 107 degrees.

“The word of the day,’’ he said, “was water.’’

One of the Philadelphia area’s top amateurs, Michael Brown, shot 62 in the morning. There were a dozen sub-par rounds. Sheehan wasn’t exactly discouraged by his one-under 71.

“I was watching the scores,’’ over lunch, Sheehan said. “But I knew I was hitting it pretty well, the greens were really good, and I started (the second round) on the back nine, which I had just played.’’

His second tour of that nine took 31 shots. He was eight under for the round, nine under for the event, until he bogied the ninth, his 18th. His playing partner, Carson Bacha of York, made a 25-foot birdie putt, punctuated with a fist-pump, on that hole to tie Sheehan at eight under.

Shehan had shot 65 in round two, Bacha 66.

Then the rains came, some players with golf left.

The contenders returned Thursday, and things shook out to Sheehan and Bacha, head-to-head, for one spot.

They played the 18th four times, on the last of which Sheehan stuck a 9-iron to within four feet and converted the birdie.

Wagner is a junior at Solanco. He qualified for the PIAA state tournament last fall.

Sheehan, 25, is a teacher at Manheim Central. Both play out of Tanglewood Golf Club.