In Gee Chun’s charitable works in partnership with Lancaster Country Club have earned her the inaugural Velocity Impact Award, the Ladies Professional Golf Association announced last week.

With the award, Chun and the In Gee Chun LCC Educational Foundation will each receive $100,000 compliments of Velocity Global, a business-to-business service company headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chun won the award thanks to a fan vote that ran on LPGA.com between Feb. 21 and March 6.

The other finalists for the award were LPGA players Lizette Salas and Mariah Stackhouse.

Chun won the U.S. Women’s Open at LCC in 2015, fell in love with the area and maintained a relationship with Lancaster and the club. That relationship eventually led to the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation, which provides scholarships for Lancaster Country Club (LCC) employees, their dependents and caddies to further their educational goals.

Since then she has made several appearances at LCC for fundraisers and youth golf clinics, and made regular donations to the foundation and other local organizations, including the Lancaster unit of the American Cancer Society.

“I have great memories from here,’’ she said when she returned here for a foundation event in 2019. “I want to give back to this place. It always gives me positive energy.’’

“She cares about education so much and wants to be able to make that possible for others. I think that is just really selfless,” said Camille Zapata, a host at LCC and one of the 10 current recipients of foundation scholarships.