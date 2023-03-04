In Gee Chun, who won the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, is a finalist for the Velocity Global Impact Award, given by Velocity Global, the Global Work Platform of the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

The award is given annually to a golfer based on efforts to grow the game and positive global impact. It awards $100,000 to the winner, with another $100,000 going to a charity or cause of the winner’s choice.

Chun’s choice might be the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) started here in 2018, which raises funds supporting educational pursuits of club caddies and children of club employees who might not otherwise be able to afford tuition.

The other finalists for the award are LPGA players Lizette Salas and Mariah Stackhouse.

The public is invited to vote online at www.lpga.com/velocityglobal. The voting deadline is noon Monday, and the winner will be announced Wednesday, March 8, which is International Women’s Day.