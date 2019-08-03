Last week Shaun Fedor and Brock Fassnacht, buddies who played a lot of junior and high school golf together, played a practice round for the Lanco Brent L. Miller Jewelers and Goldsmiths Match Play championship.
“We looked at the bracket, and thought we had a decent chance of seeing each other in the finals,’’ Fedor said. “We talked about how cool that would be.’’
It turned out to be very cool, more so for Fedor, who made a dramatic birdie on the third hole of sudden death to edge Fassnacht, one-up for the title Saturday.
“Pretty intense,’’ said Fedor, a Manheim Township grad who’ll attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania in a few weeks. “It was really exciting.’’
Fassnacht, out of Warwick High and headed for West Chester, held a one-up lead with two holes left in regulation. Fedor stuffed a pitch shot within a foot or so of the hole at the short par-4 17th for a gimmie birdie to square the match.
Both players parred 18. The first playoff hole was the par-5 first, where both players drove in the trees, Fedor left, Fassnacht right.
Fassnacht recovered better, but Fedor made a clutch, 17-foot par putt to stay alive. Both players bogeyed the tough par-3 second.
Bring on the third, a short par-4 that’s all but drivable with an aggressive, dogleg-cutting tee short. Both players went that route and got near the green, but Fedor was in the tougher spot, short-sided with the green sloping away, a bunker between him and the hole and a mediocre lie.
Fassnacht pitched to within 12 feet, but missed his birdie putt. Fedor pulled off what must have been the shot of his life, a delicate flop wedge to six feet.
He called on his father/caddie, Mike, to help with green-reading for the first time all day, stroked home the birdie putt and sealed it.
“I missed a lot of putts all weekend; it seemed like everybody was missing them, but I said I wasn’t going to miss another one,’’ said Fedor. “Pretty amazing match.’’
It was his first Lanco title in only his fourth Lanco event.
In semifinals Saturday morning, Fedor beat defending champion Brandon Detweiler, 4 & 3 and Fassnacht beat Mike Turner, one-up.