King Knox won eight Lanco Amateur golf titles and they named the event’s trophy after him.

Confronted with those facts at Meadia Heights Saturday, Craig Hornbeger said, “I guess I’ll have to win nine.’’

Nobody’s betting against him.

Hornberger won his third straight Lanco Saturday, pulling away from the pack with a five under-par 66 at Meadia Heights. He finished with a four under-par total of 138 (72-66) and a comfortable win over Connor Sheehan and Ryan Dornes, who shared second at 141, one under.

Hornberger has also won two straight (and three overall) Lanco better-balls with partner Mike Burkhart, and they’ll try for a fourth, and a third straight, in a couple weeks at Overlook. He’s also going for three straight Lanco Opens.

Hornberger played Division One college golf at Campbell, and briefly turned pro and played golf’s minor leagues, before settling into the amateur life.

He’s only 28.

“I do think about it,’’ he said of the local record book. “There are a lot of good players in Lanco, but I have a chance to do some things.’’

Hornberger began Saturday four shots behind leader David Denlinger, also a former pro, three behind Sheehan and two behind Dornes.

“David is obviously a phenomenal player. And Connor. And Dornes,’’ Hornberger said. “I figured I had to shoot a number. The number in my head was seven (under). I thought I had to get off to a hot start.’’

He birdied the par-3 second with a 7-iron and a 20-foot, big-breaking putt, He birdied the par-3 fourth with a 7-iron and a 25 footer. Put a check next to hot start.

Then Hornberger made a two-putt birdie at the par-5 sixth. Denlinger, playing behind Hornberger, double-bogeyed the third and bogeyed the fourth, but steadied with birdies at five and eight.

Hornberger buried 11 to pull into a share of the lead at three under for the tournament.

A lot swung on the 12th, a short, eccentric par-4 with a blind tee shot, severe downhill drop to the green and trouble on all sides.

Hornberger pushed a three-wood off the tee there, and the ball bounced on cart paths and came to rest pin-high, but in a bare-dirt area near a bush.

His second shot was a delicate downhiller to a severe, fast green sloping away. His pitch came up short, but he feathered a brilliant chip down to hill to about 18 inches from the hole and saved par.

“I was really happy to mae four there,’’ he said.

Denlinger drove into the trees on 12 and ended up making another double bogey.

Hornberger birdied 14 a moment later, and the suspense was about over.

Despite a meaningless bogey at 18, Hornberger’s round was the best of the day by four shots. (The next-best, a 70, was by Meadia Heights member Seth Johnston, who finished tied for 10th with a 150 total.)

Sheehan, this event’s winner three straight years from 2018-20, played the last eight holes two under to finish at 141 (69-72). Dornes, the former Manhein Township and Penn State golfer, overcame a double-bogey at the second and played the final eight two under to tie Sheehan (70-71-141).

Aaron Fricke made 16 pars Saturday and shared fourth, at 73-71-144, with Denlinger (68-76-144).

The only tournament Hornberger has played in but not won of late was last year’s Lanco Match Play, in which Fricke beat him in the round of 16.

He’s still alive in that one, which plays out over the entire summer, this year. And he will play in the Better-Ball and the Open.

And he’ll be the favorite, in all of the above.