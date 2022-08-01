Craig Hornberger came into Monday very aware he could do something, this day, that no Lancaster County golfer ever has.

“I actually thought about it this morning,’’ he said. “It was a little extra pressure I felt.’’

The pressure eased a bit over the course of a long day at Bent Creek Country Club, and it ended with a 15-foot birdie putt on the third hole of a playoff. Hornberger had won the Lanco Open, presented by Lancaster Toyota, and had swept the Lanco Big Three events - the Open, Amateur and Better-Ball (with partner Mike Burkhart) - for the second straight year.

Hornberger shot a five-under 66 Monday morning, a number matched by Ryan Dornes, an old buddy and fellow Manheim Township Blue Streak now living in Virginia.

Both Dornes and Hornberger played early, then sat around for three hours as the rest of the field completed play.

The three-hole aggregate playoff began at the 11th, a short, lay-up par-4. The first swing of the playoff was the most decisive, Dornes pull-hooking a 2-iron out of bounds.

Hornberger made a regulation par. Dornes battled back to save a bogey, and one-shot deficit, by chipping in from the front fringe.

Both men ripped driver past pin-high, but into slightly tricky spots, on the next playoff hole, the drivable par-4 17th. The hole was halved with pars.

On 18, a reachable par-5, both were beside the green in two, Hornberger with the more difficult chip, his ball sitting on a mound far above his feet as he addressed it.

Hornberger got his third to within 15 feet. Dornes’ downhill chip slid perhaps six feet past.

Hornberger made it from there, rendering Dornes’ putt moot, and it was over.

A couple of people, notably Connor Sheehan in 2019, have swept the Amateur, Better-Ball and Open in one year. Never before has it been done back-to-back. Hornberger is also through to the quarterfinals of the Lancaster Match Play, which concludes Aug. 13-14 at Hornberger’s home course, Lancaster Country Club.

It’s been a while since the former Campbell University golfer, who briefly tried a pro career around the pandemic, has played in a golf tournament he didn’t win.

“It’s been fun,’’ he admitted. “It has to come to an end soon. I want to ride it out as long as I can.’’

Dornes won four straight Lancaster-Lebanon League titles at Township before a college career at Penn State. He won the Lanco Open in 2017 and ’18. He now lives in Virginia, where he works in marketing with Troon Golf, which manages hundreds of courses globally.

Tying for third at two under-par 69 were consistent Lanco contender Corey Wenger, Zak Drescher (like Hornberger a Campbell alumnus) and the low professional, Bent Creek Director of Golf Jim Haus.

Tied for sixth, at 70, were Robert Morris University golfer Logan Hess, Lancaster Country Club Director of Instruction Matt Goudie and Richard Riva, a Lancaster Catholic/St. Joseph’s University product.

There were two holes-in-one Monday, both on the par-3 sixth hole, by Chris Esbenshade (who shot 71) and Scott Lumbatis.